Saatchi & Saatchi Unveils Visa’s Work For The Women’s World Cup

Visa has launched a new integrated campaign across Australia and New Zealand to celebrate its 20 year support of women in sports and fifth consecutive sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, the campaign “Behind Every Number, There’s A Story” focuses on the story behind every player’s jersey number. The film captures a soccer player’s life from a five-year-old fan to a number five jersey player.

Digital and OOH celebrate the stories behind Team Visa athletes and world-renowned footballers, Ellie Carpenter (Lyon and Matildas) and Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory and NZ Football Ferns), both of whom are returning home this winter to play for their country in the FIFA Women’s World CupTM.

Natalie Lockwood, Visa’s head of marketing for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, said: “Visa is a data-driven company that analyses numbers for meaningful insights. Beyond the 260 billion transactions, we seek to celebrate the individual stories of the people we serve. Be it a transaction we enable, game statistics or a jersey number, there’s a personal story. In particular, we want to actively celebrate the stories and power of the women who are inspired to play this beautiful game, from parks to stadiums.”

Piero Ruzzene, creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi, added: “We’ve chosen to tell a single woman’s story in film, which not only seeks to show how a moment with Visa can inspire great possibility, but further proves that a person can never know where a seemingly routine transaction can lead them.”

Media strategy was handled by Publicis Groupe’s Starcom. Client service director Jacqui Purcell said the agency chose “unmissable media formats to make inspiring connections with Visa’s long association with the FIFA Women’s World CupTM”. As part of that, Starcom was also able to negotiate a broadcast and digital sponsorship with the Seven Network (Channel 7 and 7plus) and Optus Sport, allowing for further brand association and aligning with the hype of the FIFA Women’s World CupTM on home soil.

The campaign has already kicked off with film across TV, online video and social, followed by OOH in July ahead of the FIFA Women’s World CupTM kick off.