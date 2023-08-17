Ryvalmedia Melbourne Appoints Three to Senior Team

Ryvalmedia Melbourne has appointed three new senior hires to its client service team.

Sarah Browne joins Ryvalmedia as group business director reporting to managing director Joseph Pardillo. Melanie Anderson has taken up the business planning lead role, and Ratna Gupta joins as business director. All three appointments are effective immediately.

Browne’s experience in media is exceptional – she comes to Ryvalmedia with extensive media publisher experience, working across channels including Digital, Audio, OOH, and most recently as group sales manager at the Seven Network. Browne will lead the live events and entertainment client portfolio, playing a pivotal leadership role with the Anthem strategic partnership and executive-level directorship with client partner Live Nation.

L-R: Sarah Browne, Joseph Pardillo, Ratna Gupta, and Melanie Anderson.

Melanie Anderson has held senior and director-level roles across multiple media agencies, including Optimedia, Carat, Mindshare, Advertising Associates, and Hearts & Science. She has diverse category knowledge spanning FMCG, retail, automotive, and utilities/services. Anderson will be an invaluable addition to the team, further elevating the Ryvalmedia strategic planning capabilities, particularly channel architecture, and design, to meet the growing brand and channel planning needs across the client portfolio. Anderson will work closely with Melbourne’s head of strategy, Trent Light.

Ratna Gupta joins from Hearts & Science, and she has an array of client management and investment experience, having held key roles across global and local media agencies, including Starcom, Maxus, AKQA, Mediacom, and Wavemaker. Gupta will report to Browne to support her and the broader team in a truly bespoke unit across the live event and entertainment client portfolio.

Ryvalmedia managing director Joseph Pardillo said: “It’s an exciting coup for us to welcome to the team three new talents with the calibre, experience, and capability of Sarah, Melanie, and Ratna as we align to the scaling areas of focus for our client partners.

“We take pride in attracting great talent to our agency who are compatible with the values and culture we are forever building upon. These new hires, together with the handful of young guns we have brought into the team in Melbourne over the past month alone, are all vital building blocks in an exciting time for our business to ensure continued momentum. I look forward to working with our growing team to meet the next wave of challenges and opportunities head-on with our client partners.”