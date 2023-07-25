Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Resurrects 80s Wisecracking Alien ALF For A Series Of Ads

In arguably further proof too many agency ECDs are Gen X-ers, referencing the 80s and 90s, comes new work from Gen X demigod Ryan Reynold’s agency Maximum Effort that has resurrected the alien ALF from late 80s TV sitcom show of the same name.

For those that don’t remember, the roguish ALF (alien life form) was a brash, wisecracking extra-terrestrial who crashed to earth to live with the Tanner family and spent much of the four-year series trying to eat the family cat.

Maximum Effort has bought the pint-sized alien fluff ball back for a series of ads to promote a number of Maximum Effort’s brand including Mint Mobile, streaming service Fubo, hair loss treatment Hims, home security firm Ring and connected TV advertising platform MNTN.

The ads will run during streaming service MEC’s upcoming “ALF Caturday” where it will run repeats of the show that aired between 1986-1990.

ALF’s original creator and voice Paul Fusco returns for the ads that sees the little monster fellow star alongside a character called Eric who probably wasn’t even born when the series first aired.

Depending on your age, enjoy the trip down memory lane or prepare to be utterly confused by watching the ads below:

Ryan Reynolds commented on the work: “At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining. Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!”