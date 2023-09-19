Ryan Reynolds Absolutely Loses His Shit In Outrageous New Work For His Gin Brand

When you’re on a good thing stick to it and that certainly appears the case with Aviator Gin’s dalliance with actor/comic/agency owner Ryan Reynolds who’s back spruiking the merits of the brand he offloaded to Diageo back in 2020 for a cool $US610 million.

Despite the massive pay day, the 46-year-old still manages to retain an ownership interest in the brand.

And the Deadpool actor makes a sweary return for Aviation Gin’s sponsorship of the classic Italian cocktail during Negroni Week that runs from September 18-24.

Somehow America’s current autumn fad, pumpkin-spice, is the focus of Reynold’s rage as he attempts to concoct the perfect Negroni.

Further proof of his entrepreneurial nouse, Reynolds not only has a stake in the product, but his creative agency, Maximum Effort, also created the work.

Watch it below. Although B&T does warn it contains language that might prove a little NSFW.