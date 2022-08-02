Russia Trolls The West With Creepily Cooked “Welcome To Russia” Ad

Russia has launched a controversial and cooked ad campaign, “Time to move to Russia,” that is seemingly taking a jab at the recent sanctions imposed by the west.

The Russian Embassy in Spain shared the ad via Twitter, and it is obviously targeted at the West because the voice-over is in English but with a Russian accent – think the villain in a Bruce Willis film.

The clip features clips of Russia from the city to the country, with the narrator continuing to point out all the positives of the country.

Such positives include, “cheap gas, beautiful women, no cancel culture, traditional values and vodka!”

Beautiful Women is narrated while two girls are running through a field – which is a particularly creepy choice.

Naturally, there’s no mention of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

It’s probably worth noting that Russia’s traditional values have led to Russia decriminalising domestic violence that does not cause serious injury in 2017.

Epic Trolling of the West – Time to move to Russia, Winter is coming 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/7qiabq56yi — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) July 29, 2022

Unsurprisingly the ad is already being trolled, with people creating their own more realistic, “Move to Russia” ads on social media.

this is russia pic.twitter.com/qfuQM1clcu — Jen Bones (@gnucontrol) July 29, 2022

The reactions to the ad on the internet has also been strong.

"Christianity" = all other religions will be strictly persecuted; "no cancel culture" = your country's fascists and sex abusers are welcome here; "hospitality" = vodka = alcoholic epidemic catastrophe; "vodka"=again; "time to move to Russia" =propagandists writing scripts for you — Olha (@olashka) July 29, 2022

“Time to move to Russia” because “the economy can withstand thousands of sanctions”… is quite a sales pitch https://t.co/wotKe1qvKv — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) July 29, 2022

Winter is coming (realistic version)

Time to move to russia (if you are a total moron) pic.twitter.com/jKAFikSZOZ — 𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐫𝐎𝐥𝐞𝐤𝐬𝐚𝐧 (@dr_oleksan) July 30, 2022

Russia always knows how to get the rest of the world talking.