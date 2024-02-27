Rooty Hill Officially Idol-ised In Campaign Celebrating Entertainment Diversity

Rooty Hill has officially been idol-ised, with a new campaign for The Sydney Coliseum Theatre by West HQ celebrating the role it has played in bringing rich and diverse entertainment to Western Sydney.

In a cheeky TV, digital and out-of-home advertising campaign, which gives a nod to the current season of Australian Idol’s live shows being filmed at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill, West HQ emphasises the unique live performance experience on offer in Western Sydney.

West HQ CEO Richard Errington said the campaign not only celebrated the Sydney Coliseum Theatre as a world-class facility but also West HQ’s 60-year heritage of bringing entertainment to Western Sydney. “For the past sixty years, delivering diverse entertainment has been a core commitment of ours, with the who’s who of Australian entertainment performing in our Rooty Hill venue,” Errington said.

“This has included Australian music royalty through to some of our most loved entertainers, such as the late Barry Humphries, who came to Rooty Hill to do his first performance as Sir Les Patterson”.

“With the opening of our 2,000-seat world-class Sydney Coliseum Theatre at Rooty Hill four years ago, this has not only given us more opportunity to attract and present diverse entertainment but has also helped Rooty Hill become officially idolised”.

“Even with the disruption of COVID after we opened the venue, we have cemented the Sydney Coliseum Theatre as a hub of entertainment in Greater Sydney with a diverse line-up of acts spanning the sold-out Delta Goodrem and Missy Higgins performances, through to dance by the Sydney Dance Company and Bangarra Dance Theatre, musical theatre and shows for the family. “There is really something for everyone, with the Sydney Coliseum Theatre catering to the diversity of the area and its passion for good entertainment”.

“We also saw it feature as a key location for the STAN series Prosper, which sees great Australian actors Rebecca Gibney and Richard Roxburgh tell the story of an Australian family who founded a megachurch”.