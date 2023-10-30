RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing

New Melbourne-based mass influencer sampling platform RISER has announced results from its first official year in the market, running successful user-generated content campaigns for some of the country’s biggest brands.

RISER is the brainchild of sister agency Theory Crew, headed up by Felicity Grey. RISER has been quietly toiling away for the past 12 months, working with the likes of Maltesers, Omo, Capilano, Bulla, Rosella, Dove, Avene, Toni & Guy, Nude by Nature, Ere Perez, Whiteglo, Modelrock and many others, delivering mass user-generated content campaigns via thousands of micro-influencers.

RISER has launched over 100 campaigns to market, creating over 30,000 pieces of content for brands, promoting them in a way that bucks the “celebrity endorsement” model.

The brands RISER has worked with to date are thrilled with the immediacy of hundreds of micro-influencers “flooding the feed” with authentic UGC content.

RISER founder Felicity Grey says they have kept the business model relatively secret as processes are tested, software is developed and outcomes are audited. “RISER has also proved to be a valuable asset for select agencies, who have diversified their offering without hundreds of manual labour hours usually required for a bespoke and handpicked mass influencer campaign”.

Next year, RISER will open its doors to agencies across the country,” said Grey.

“We are constantly surprised and impressed with the results of our RISER campaigns. One of our beauty brands reported a 30 percent sales uplift online and 67 percent in store at Priceline, directly attributed to its RISER campaign. Moving into our second year of operation we are excited to take our service to the next level”.

With the ever moving social media cycle, trends come as quickly as they move on. RISER’s design and USP means that with a single campaign brands can create hundreds of pieces of on trend, quality user generated content that can be added to its library of assets. The campaigns can be used as a stand alone marketing tactic, or in conjunction with a number of other campaign elements including paid social spend, paid hero talent campaign, and/or adding paid social spend and PR as well.

“RISER can boost sales, feed a brands’ content requirements by providing a content library, promote a product, support and tag retailers and achieve follower uplift and engagement. While many marketers often think big is best, our results show that flooding the feeds of consumers and creating multiple touch points on socials is generating real and tangible results,” said Grey.

RISER is now accepting enquiries for its Summer 2023/24 campaigns. For more information or to book an introductory meeting, please visit risercollective.com.au.