Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital

Revium, a leading full-service digital and AI consultancy, has announced the appointment of Peter Bauld (lead image) as Executive General Manager.

Revium is a full-service digital and AI consultancy with over 20 years of experience creating engaging digital experiences for leading organisations and their customers.

Bauld joins Revium after an illustrious career spanning over two decades and previously acted as director at Deloitte Digital for the past six years where he led engagements locally and internationally with clients and global offices of innovative technology and creative services.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Revium to create value for our clients and help them understand and explore the opportunities that digital and AI can present to them”, commented Peter Bauld on his new role.

In addition to his tenure at Deloitte Digital, Bauld has held positions at WPP and successfully established several businesses in Australia and the United States while pursuing a senior executive MBA at Melbourne Business School and is an active member of the Australia Institute of Company Directors.

“He is an incredibly switched-on operator, and as an increasing number of Australian enterprises put a critical lens over the value they receive from their existing consulting partners, we see an opportunity to provide an alternative to them that they may not have previously considered”, said Adam Barty, managing director at Revium.




