Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director

Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Revium today announced its Australian expansion with the opening of an office in Brisbane and the appointment of Rebecca White as Queensland agency director.

With more than twenty years of experience in digital transformation, business growth consulting and digital marketing across myriad industries, White joins Revium from advisory and accounting firm BDO, where she was director of financial education and business growth division.

During her four years at BDO, Rebecca was responsible for national and international digital transformation projects and delivering high-growth strategies to hundreds of businesses. Her career also includes almost five years as general manager of acceler8 and business development manager at Consolid8.

In her new role at Revium, White will bring a client-centric, data-driven approach to business solutions, working with clients including the rapidly growing, ASX-listed software development group TechnologyOne, Australian energy company Alinta, and multinational hospitality company Choice Hotels.

The establishment of a Queensland office adds to Revium’s existing Melbourne headquarters and comes at a time of growth for the agency, as it sets itself up to service an expanding number of enterprise clients on a national scale.

Revium managing director, Adam Barty, said: “We are really excited to expand our national footprint. The opening of our Brisbane office and the appointment of a proven leader like Rebecca to run it is another key step in Revium’s ongoing growth.

“For us, the decision to invest in the Queensland market was a no-brainer. It’s something we have wanted to do for a while, and we feel the timing right now is perfect given our close relationship with TechnologyOne; the Queensland government’s ongoing commitment and investment into the innovation, entrepreneur and start-up ecosystem; the 2032 Brisbane Olympics; and the clean energy revolution that’s taking place.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the team. Her extensive experience in the digital transformation space and her leadership skills are the perfect match with Revium’s unique value proposition in the digital space. Rebecca’s local knowledge will be critical to our success and we’re proud to have her on board,” he said.

I’m excited to join an innovative digital agency with values aligned to my own. At Revium, we take the time to listen, use data to inform our decisions, advocate for the end user and offer frank and fearless advice even when it isn’t what you want to hear. I’m looking forward to bringing this refreshing approach to Queensland.” said White. 

Please login with linkedin to comment

BDO Rebecca White Revium

Latest News

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge
  • Media

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge

Are you both BINGE subscriber & regularly at a loss about anti-dandruff shampoos? Help has arrived in the form of ads.

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads

Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world. And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show […]

Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners
  • Technology

Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners

Pinterest has launched the Pinterest Academy, an e-learning platform helping advertisers engage and inspire their target audiences on the platform. Courses will start with the basics, covering topics such as ‘Why Pinterest?’ From there, Pinterest Academy courses will share guidance on ad formats and how to use measurement tools. Plus, they will take a look […]

LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network
  • Media

LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network

LiSTNR has had a strong start to 2023 reaffirming its position as Australia’s number one podcast network with more than 6.16 million monthly listeners in the January Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR also retained the number one podcasts in its genre, including “Hamish & Andy” as Australia’s favourite comedy podcast, “7am” with Schwartz Media […]