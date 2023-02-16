Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director

Revium today announced its Australian expansion with the opening of an office in Brisbane and the appointment of Rebecca White as Queensland agency director.

With more than twenty years of experience in digital transformation, business growth consulting and digital marketing across myriad industries, White joins Revium from advisory and accounting firm BDO, where she was director of financial education and business growth division.

During her four years at BDO, Rebecca was responsible for national and international digital transformation projects and delivering high-growth strategies to hundreds of businesses. Her career also includes almost five years as general manager of acceler8 and business development manager at Consolid8.

In her new role at Revium, White will bring a client-centric, data-driven approach to business solutions, working with clients including the rapidly growing, ASX-listed software development group TechnologyOne, Australian energy company Alinta, and multinational hospitality company Choice Hotels.

The establishment of a Queensland office adds to Revium’s existing Melbourne headquarters and comes at a time of growth for the agency, as it sets itself up to service an expanding number of enterprise clients on a national scale.

Revium managing director, Adam Barty, said: “We are really excited to expand our national footprint. The opening of our Brisbane office and the appointment of a proven leader like Rebecca to run it is another key step in Revium’s ongoing growth.

“For us, the decision to invest in the Queensland market was a no-brainer. It’s something we have wanted to do for a while, and we feel the timing right now is perfect given our close relationship with TechnologyOne; the Queensland government’s ongoing commitment and investment into the innovation, entrepreneur and start-up ecosystem; the 2032 Brisbane Olympics; and the clean energy revolution that’s taking place.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the team. Her extensive experience in the digital transformation space and her leadership skills are the perfect match with Revium’s unique value proposition in the digital space. Rebecca’s local knowledge will be critical to our success and we’re proud to have her on board,” he said.

“I’m excited to join an innovative digital agency with values aligned to my own. At Revium, we take the time to listen, use data to inform our decisions, advocate for the end user and offer frank and fearless advice even when it isn’t what you want to hear. I’m looking forward to bringing this refreshing approach to Queensland.” said White.