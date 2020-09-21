Retailer Mocked For Selling Curtains That Look Like A Pack Of Cigarettes

UK catalogue retailer Argos is the (cigarette) butt of online jokes after it revealed a set of curtains that looked very much like a humble pack of Benson & Hedges.

The curtains are white, with the bottom third a sort of brown-mustard colour. They’re attached by eyelets so they fall in folds.

In the accompanying catalogue photo, they fall in 10 to look like a packet of cigarettes. They may look awful, but at £5.99 ($A10.60) the curtains are way cheaper – and healthier – than a packet of durries.

As these things tend to do, social media quickly lit up (excuse the pun) in response. Check out some of the reaction below: