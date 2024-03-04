Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD

Full-service media agency Resolution has appointed Sarah Truong as head of investment to lead the agency’s investment product. Sarah joins from PHD where she was Group Investment Director for half a decade.

With 14 years’ experience in the media industry including seven years at media agency, Carat, Sarah a proven track record for delivering results-driven media investment solutions, exceeding clients’ performance benchmarks and delivering incremental value year on year.

Sarah’s appointment will expand on Resolution’s capabilities as a full-service media agency and support the continued growth of the digital-first agency. The agency’s media services division has seen three consecutive years of triple digit growth, with a strong client roster including MECCA, Contiki, Torrens University and David Jones.

“I am excited to work with such a passionate team at Resolution as we embark on our growth journey. As the media landscape continues to be ever-changing, I look forward to leading the investment product and team in finding smarter and more innovative ways to deliver the best media and business outcomes for our clients,” said Truong.

“At Resolution, we love to deliver solutions that not only perform in the short term, but also fuel our client’s longer-term ambitions. Sarah’s strong industry relationships and ability to deliver consistent incremental value will ensure our clients are always evolving,” said Karina Pike, Resolution GM.