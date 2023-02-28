Research Firm Verve Launches Melbourne Office With Two New Hires

Market research firm Verve has expanded from its Sydney base to a new office in Melbourne with two new hires.

Christina Tonkes has joined as senior director to head Verve’s Melbourne hub. Prior to joining the Verve team, Tonkes spent more than two years at Hall & Partners in London as group strategy director before more recently running her own freelance business in Australia.

Mirjam Grari has joined the Sydney team as associate director of futures & innovation to bring the ignite@VERVE AI-powered consultancy proposition to the Australian market. Grari had previously served as a senior consultant at Kantar.

“Attracting the best talent is a key priority for Verve,” said Rikki Pearce, MD of Verve Australia.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Christina and Mirjam to the Australian team as we continue to build our distinctive offering in the Australian market.”

Verve’s Australia team is still relatively new, having launched just eight months ago. It has already added News Corp, R.M. Williams, and Afterpay to its client list.