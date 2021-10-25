Repco Unveils “Bringin’ The Bathurst” Campaign Via Thinkerbell

Repco Unveils “Bringin’ The Bathurst” Campaign Via Thinkerbell
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
With its rich heritage in motor racing, The Bathurst 1000 is finally in the hands of a brand that lives and breathes the sport. To celebrate, Repco is Bringin’ the Bathurst to absolutely everything they do.

The Bathurst 1000 has always been more than a race. The iconic event at Mount Panorama is a symbol of everything race fans love about the sport – the passion, the rivalry, the sounds and smells. And Repco is bloody proud to announce their new sponsorship of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The launch of the “Bringin’ the Bathurst” idea makes a high-octane, action-packed promise to race fans everywhere that Repco will be bringin’ the spirit of The Mountain to everything they do.

The launch material features only the elements needed to Bring the Bathurst – a Repco spokesperson, eight cylinders, heaps of octane, and a healthy amount of burnt rubber. Does it get any more Bathurst-y than that?

Amy Frangos, Executive GM Strategy and Marketing – Repco, said: “We are pumped to be bringin’ racing fans the Repco Bathurst 1000 for the first time this year, and we wanted to share our passion with a campaign just as epic as Bathurst itself! From the moment we started working on Bringin’ The Bathurst with Thinkerbell we knew we were onto something special – and we’re only just getting started.”

Jim Ingram, national chief creative tinker – Thinkerbell, added: “We’re bringin’ Repco customers and race fans exactly what they want. We’re bringin’ the noise. Bringin’ the octane. Bringin’ the spirit of The Mountain. Helmets off to our client and production team who kept bringin’ solutions as we produced this through lockdowns, restrictions and an ever-changin’ rule book”

Bringin’ The Bathurst has launched across film, print, OOH, social, radio, POS, catalogue and digital, and a few surprise moments along the way. The campaign runs throughout The Repco Bathurst 1000 weekend where race fans can be assured they will experience more octane than they’ve ever seen or heard before.

