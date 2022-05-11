Reddit Introduces New Team ‘X’ To Help With The Inclusion Of New Features Such As Blockchain Support

Popular social platform Reddit has announced the creation of ‘Reddit X’, a team devoted to creating new features for the platform including audio, chat, blockchain, and other premium offerings.

Reddit has also welcomed Adriel Frederick as as Vice President of Product Management for Reddit X.

Bringing more than 15 years of leadership and expertise in fintech, social media, and marketplaces, and reporting directly to their chief product officer, Pali Bhat, Adriel will lead product for the newly-formed ‘Reddit X’ team.

Focusing on bold bets and new features that pave the way for the future of Reddit, such as audio, chat, blockchain, and premium offerings, the new Reddit X team is committed to building experiences for redditors that foster community, belonging, and empowerment.

“Reddit X is a natural evolution of our focus on bringing innovative community capabilities to redditors everywhere. I’m looking forward to Adriel bringing his passion for community and product innovation to the Reddit X team.” said Reddit’s chief product officer Pali Bhat.

Before joining Reddit, Adriel was the director of product management for marketplace at Lyft, where he led the product teams working on pricing, driver incentives, matching, and revenue operations. His eye for strategy and operational detail helped Lyft grow rideshare into a profitable business.

“Reddit’s communities have the most thoughtful and informative conversations I’ve seen anywhere on the Internet. They also have the best memes,” said Adriel Frederick. “I can’t wait to get started on Reddit X. I see so many opportunities to help more people discover communities, have deeper, more timely conversations, and express who they are in the most community-powered space on the internet.”

Prior to Lyft, Adriel led Facebook’s user acquisition efforts, helping the company cross 1 billion active users while laying the product foundations for future growth. He holds a B.S.E. in Engineering from Princeton University and is originally from Trinidad & Tobago.

Adriel’s favourite Reddit communities include r/F1Technical and r/TodayILearned.