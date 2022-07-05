Red Havas Boosts Health Team With Three New Hires

Red Havas Boosts Health Team With Three New Hires
Red Havas has strengthened its growing PR healthcare offer, Red Havas Health, with three new hires, spearheaded by the appointment of long-time health sector specialist Nicole Phillips as client services director.

In this role, Phillips will lead on client accounts, identify new business opportunities in the health technology and health services sectors and act as a senior contact in the Havas Health & You network.

Top from left to right: Kelly Smith, Daisy Bartlett, Alice Cullam, Olivia Tilton.
Bottom rom left to right: Nicole Phillips, Sue Cook, Steve Fontanot

Phillips brings over 25 years’ experience as a communication, reputation and engagement advisor specialising in healthcare and specialist medical services in consulting and in-house roles. She spent 16 years leading the global public affairs and marketing team for ASX listed Virtus Health, working across its fertility, diagnostics, and day hospital operations. She has also worked for patient advocacy organisations, represented healthcare professional organisations, private and public health services, and many pharmaceutical clients.

Phillips is reporting to Sue Cook, practice head for Red Havas Health, reuniting the healthcare peers who previously worked together for a decade. Their already strong working relationship is set to significantly benefit the agency, the team, and its clients.

“I am excited to be working with Nic given our history of working together, both as colleagues and in client/consultancy relationships,” said Cook. “With Nic’s expertise, we will be looking to expand our remit in health technology and health services, whilst continuing our focus on our core sectors of pharmaceuticals and consumer health which have grown significantly since I joined Red Havas in late 2018. In addition, our patient advocacy work continues with a key ongoing partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a passion project for our agency as this cause touches so many of us.”

Phillips welcomed the opportunity to partner with Cook again to deliver integrated healthcare communications fusing science and culture for the agency’s growing health practice.

“The energy at Red Havas is infectious (pardon the pun) and the ability to deliver integrated communications strategies working with our Village colleagues across social, experiential, corporate and public affairs to communicate the human stories behind the science is an exciting prospect,” Phillips said.

In a further boost to Red Havas Health, the agency also announced the appointments of senior account manager Alice Cullam and account manager Daisy Bartlett.

Cullam is an experienced healthcare communicator having spent 12 years’ working across COVID-19, diabetes, heart disease, ophthalmology, oncology, and mental health projects locally and overseas.

Bartlett has been working with the team since the start of this year and now joins us from Scotland where she was awarded Chartered Institute of Public Relation’s 2021 Outstanding Young Communicator of the Year. Her healthcare clients at consultancy, Smarts, included the Scottish Government’s Healthier portfolio and Worldwide Cancer Research.

“It’s fantastic to see the continued growth of the Red Havas Health team” said Steve Fontanot, Managing Director of Red Havas. “With Red Havas’ global approach to health communications, the team are playing an important role in communicating the human stories behind the science. We’re grateful to Sue for her stewardship here in Australia over the years, as well as to the wider team for the important role that they play within society. I think we can all agree that these last few years have been a particularly busy and crucial time in health communications. Additionally, we’re so very glad that Nicole, Alice, and Daisy have joined the team – their impacts have been immediate and impressive”.

