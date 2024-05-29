Reconciliation Australia Launches National Reconciliation Week Campaign Via Carbon Creative

Reconciliation Australia has launched National Reconciliation Week 2024 (27 May–3 June) with the theme ‘Now More Than Ever’, supported by a national, integrated campaign via social change creative agency Carbon Creative.

A national media campaign to support National Reconciliation Week launched in May in the lead up to National Reconciliation Week 2024 across TV, outdoor, radio, online, social and print via OMD.

“As the failed referendum showed, there is much more to be done to reconcile Australia. This isn’t and can’t just be about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people but all Australians coming together this week and every week doing their bit, big or small. Through education and truth-telling – without blame or – shame, we can move forward,” said Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr man, owner and managing director of Carbon Creative, Wayne Denning (pictured above).

“Reconciliation supporters must stand up to defend and uphold the rights of First Nations peoples. To call out racism wherever we encounter it, and to actively reinforce the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across this continent,” added Denning.

“There is so much to be gained for the whole of Australia, not just First Nations if we genuinely commit and take action towards reconciliation, in our daily lives”.

The National Reconciliation Week 2024 theme design and artwork represent the momentum of the theme Now More Than Ever. The chevron, a universal symbol for pointing the way, signifies advancing as one as we look towards a reconciled future, and the vibrant artwork of Gubbi Gubbi artist Maggie Douglas encourages connecting with one another, understanding, and continuing to move forward.

