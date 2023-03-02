Rebecca Tos To Lead Havas Market× Customer Experience, Ecommerce, & Data Division

Rebecca Tos (left) will lead the new Havas Market× tech-focused business division (Virginia Hyland, Havas Media Group CEO, right)

Tos’ new role will focus on integrating customer experience, ecommerce, and data, while working alongside paid media and content activations. This should help marketers find opportunities for marketers to engage consumers across the entire customer decision journey.

“There is no better person than Rebecca from across our entire industry who is proven to deliver serious growth for marketers. Rebecca’s deep expertise in ecommerce, Customer Experience, data, CRM, tech, and performance made her ideally suited to build on the agency’s momentum from 2022’s client work and growth. Rebecca’s appointment comes as we reimagine the future and focus on seamlessly integrating Customer Experience, Brand Experience (Activation and Content), and Media Experience with the elevated Havas Market× offering,” said Hyland.

“Havas Media’s focus is to answer the challenge marketers face in finding the best opportunity to engage with audiences, whether through ecommerce, content, or paid media. As we strive to be the agency partner that helps marketers operate with ease across the customer decision journey. We have now moved our capability from optimising within channel to engaging and influencing audiences across the customer decision journey. Rebecca’s passion and experience in the retail sector, has already enhanced the agency, bringing Customer Experience to the fore, combining ecommerce consulting, marketplaces, SEO, email marketing, CRO, as well as data and analytics.”

Tos has previously held roles within Dentsu-owned Merkle group of performance, data, and tech businesses. She also spent five years as CEO of Columbus.

“We know ecommerce. We know Customer Experience and I’m energized every day to be working with our exceptional talent and clients to continue optimising their Customer Experience throughout the ecommerce journey. Customer and shopping experiences have become complex, personal and omnichannel. Leveraging our proprietary technology and expertise, it’s incredibly rewarding, seeing the impact we have on customer conversion rates, experiences, and imperatively, our clients’ revenue and bottom line,” added Tos.