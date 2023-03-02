Rebecca Tos To Lead Havas Market× Customer Experience, Ecommerce, & Data Division

Rebecca Tos To Lead Havas Market× Customer Experience, Ecommerce, & Data Division
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Rebecca Tos (left) will lead the new Havas Market× tech-focused business division (Virginia Hyland, Havas Media Group CEO, right)

Tos’ new role will focus on integrating customer experience, ecommerce, and data, while working alongside paid media and content activations. This should help marketers find opportunities for marketers to engage consumers across the entire customer decision journey.

“There is no better person than Rebecca from across our entire industry who is proven to deliver serious growth for marketers. Rebecca’s deep expertise in ecommerce, Customer Experience, data, CRM, tech, and performance made her ideally suited to build on the agency’s momentum from 2022’s client work and growth. Rebecca’s appointment comes as we reimagine the future and focus on seamlessly integrating Customer Experience, Brand Experience (Activation and Content), and Media Experience with the elevated Havas Market× offering,” said Hyland.

“Havas Media’s focus is to answer the challenge marketers face in finding the best opportunity to engage with audiences, whether through ecommerce, content, or paid media. As we strive to be the agency partner that helps marketers operate with ease across the customer decision journey. We have now moved our capability from optimising within channel to engaging and influencing audiences across the customer decision journey. Rebecca’s passion and experience in the retail sector, has already enhanced the agency, bringing Customer Experience to the fore, combining ecommerce consulting, marketplaces, SEO, email marketing, CRO, as well as data and analytics.”

Tos has previously held roles within Dentsu-owned Merkle group of performance, data, and tech businesses. She also spent five years as CEO of Columbus.

“We know ecommerce. We know Customer Experience and I’m energized every day to be working with our exceptional talent and clients to continue optimising their Customer Experience throughout the ecommerce journey. Customer and shopping experiences have become complex, personal and omnichannel. Leveraging our proprietary technology and expertise, it’s incredibly rewarding, seeing the impact we have on customer conversion rates, experiences, and imperatively, our clients’ revenue and bottom line,” added Tos.

Please login with linkedin to comment

havas media group rebecca tos

Latest News

Triple M Unveils Best NRL Line Up Yet
  • Media

Triple M Unveils Best NRL Line Up Yet

Triple M NRL is set for kick off with top NRL names, including league legends Wendell Sailor, Gorden Tallis, Ryan Girdler, James Graham and current players Wade Graham, Aaron Woods. As they headline Triple M’s all-star NRL commentary line up for an epic 2023 season. Thanks to Triple M’s extended audio broadcast rights, listeners will […]

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team
  • Advertising

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team

Houston has appointed Daye Moffitt (left) as executive strategy director, Sydney and promoted Cara Meade (right) to executive strategy director, Melbourne. The pair will join the brand and design agency’s senior leadership team and report directly to founder and CEO, Stu O’Brien. “Our investment in top-tier strategic talent will pioneer a new era in the […]

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
  • Marketing

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO

Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer. Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications. Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at […]

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain

Brands and agencies are funnelling more ad dollars into podcasts and audio streaming platforms than ever before but the industry needs to standardise its measurement practices to truly make the system work. (Lead image L-R: Julian Ho, YouTube; Zac Selby, Dentsu; Matthew Waldbauer, SoundCloud) That was the consensus view of industry insiders at IAB Australia’s […]

Influencer girl blogger talking smartphone,live recording video blog on social network at home.Social media live streaming concept.Focus on the phone, the girl in the background in a blur.
  • Opinion

Trends Were Shaped By Creator Economy Over The Festive Season

In this op-ed, Chandra Sinnathamby, Adobe’s director, digital media B2B strategy & GTM, Asia-Pacific, explains why marketing trends over the busy Christmas shopping period were shaped by creators. The recent festive season was a marketing minefield for brands, with many promoting deep discounts, festive deals, giveaways, gifting and more. But a new trend in marketing […]

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors
  • Media

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors

You've got your B&T Awards, AdNews awards, but everyone knows winning the office footy tipping is the true accolade.

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN

Exceptional ALIEN launches first multimedia partnership with South African Tourism – featuring the exceptional creators Mick Fanning, Kevin Richardson, Ndaba Mandela, Mick Fanning, Uncle Waffles and more. Ten exceptional creators share their personal “Travel Playbooks” for their favourite South African destinations.  Exceptional ALIEN has collaborated with South African Tourism to offer access to the destination’s […]