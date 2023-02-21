Reach An Extra 9.3 Million Australians With Boomtown

Boomtown today announced that its successful regional masterclasses are returning in 2023, with the first in the education series confirmed for 23 February with a stellar line-up of guest speakers.

Having undergone a massive transformation over the last few years, regional Australians now account for more than a third of the population, with population growth outpacing metro for the first time in four decades. In addition, people that move to Boomtown are now younger, wealthier, and more digitally connected than ever – there’s never been a better time to connect with regional audiences.

Since launching in 2020, Boomtown Masterclasses have successfully trained almost a thousand five hundred media, marketing and advertising executives on the enormous opportunities to be found in advertising to regional audiences.

For brands looking to maximise ROI, the free Boomtown Masterclasses provide the perfect introduction to Australia’s major regional hubs and core characteristics of Boomtown audiences, busting a few myths and providing a range of examples and case studies along the way.

Last year’s program was highly successful, with more than seven hundred industry executives participating, a fifty one per cent increase on 2021. Attendee feedback scores average 9.3 out of 10, with many commenting that the sessions are an engaging way to understand the landscape and get inspired to take advantage of this enormous competitive opportunity for brands.

The first guest speakers for 2023 are:

● Justin Ladmore, managing director, Enigma Communication

● Sarah Britz, founder, Spend With Us

● Nathan Soulsby, Sydney Sales Director, ACM

The 2023 education program will feature a mix of webinars and face-to-face training and content streamlined to 90 minutes long, featuring expert panels of marketers, media agency and owner executives, and other regional experts.

The first session on 23 February will be a national industry-wide class, open to everyone. Bespoke masterclasses are also available for marketers and agencies with tailored content specific to their needs.

Marketing expert, Gaye Steel, will again facilitate the courses, sharing her extensive knowledge with participants.

The first national masterclass will be held online from 10 am to 11.30 am on 23 February. An additional two national online sessions will be held on 18 May and 10 August. A selection of exclusive masterclasses for MFA members will also be held throughout the year.