RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific

RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    RCJ Group has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Brand Asia, a full-service marketing agency that connects brands with audiences across China, Southeast Asia, and Asian communities in Australia.

    The addition of Brand Asia also complements RCJ Group’s existing membership of ICOM (Independent Marketing Communications Network) which provides access to global clients in more than 80 markets across the globe.

    RCJ Group CEO Carlos Correa said the move made strategic sense, and that it strengthened RCJ Group’s existing capabilities which includes media strategy, planning and buying through Russell Curtis and Jane’s media services, as well as digital and creative services through LeapFrogger.

    “Our acquisition of Brand Asia reflects our ongoing strategy to offer clients a more integrated service offering,” Carlos said.

    “We already work with partner agencies in the APAC region through ICOM but this move allows us to respond to Culturally and Linguistically Diverse campaigns much more effectively.”

    Brand Asia managing partner Sherry Xu said RCJ Group was the perfect partner for Brand Asia.

    “For nearly 60 years, RCJ Group has demonstrated why they are one of the most trusted and results orientated agency groups in Australia,” Sherry said.

    “This alliance bolsters our existing expertise in the region and allows us to expand in Australia, connecting local businesses with the Asian market.”

    The announcement is a further boost for RCJ Group following the recent Dilmah Tea account win. Brand Asia’s clients include Air China, Westfield, and Zoos Victoria.



    Who will be the next chair of the ABC?
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris
    • Media

    PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris

    Specialist agency PR expert Katy Denis is launching a standalone, bespoke thought leadership package for advertising and marketing industry leaders and experts, through her company Extollo called Illustris. Designed specifically to help agencies stand out from their competitors in the hunt for new business, this offering aims to elevate agencies in the new business game […]

    carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023
    • Marketing

    carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023

    carsales has today announced it will be the naming rights partner of the inaugural Melbourne EV Show 2023. Partnering with ABF Group, carsales will present the first national EV show in fifteen years. The carsales Melbourne EV Show 2023 is a one-stop shop for everything EV and will deliver consumers the chance to explore a […]

    Jaywing Wins Online Language Learning Preply’s Digital PR Across ANZ
    • Marketing

    Jaywing Wins Online Language Learning Preply’s Digital PR Across ANZ

    Global online language learning platform, Preply, has appointed Jaywing to lead digital PR to grow search engine optimisation performance across Australia and New Zealand. Data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing won the business following a competitive pitch and will drive Preply’s SEO strategy using digital PR to strengthen domain authority, optimise content and enhance […]

    LiSTNR Continues The Luke And Sassy Scott Podcast
    • Marketing

    LiSTNR Continues The Luke And Sassy Scott Podcast

    After an amazing limited series of Luke and Sassy Scott, the podcast has proven a smash hit and will continue as an ongoing weekly title with LiSTNR, Australia’s largest podcast sales representation network. It seems Melbourne brothers Luke and Scott O’Halloran can’t put a foot wrong and world domination may be just around the corner. […]

    Patties Foods Appoints TBWA\Melbourne & United As Its Full-Service Agency
    • Advertising

    Patties Foods Appoints TBWA\Melbourne & United As Its Full-Service Agency

    Patties Foods, frozen food and ready meals manufacturer, has appointed TBWA\Melbourne as its integrated full-service agency. Under this new partnership, TBWA\Melbourne will be responsible for handling all creative output – a remit spanning advertising, packaging and social, across Patties Foods’ portfolio of fourteen brands including the iconic Four’N Twenty. Housed within TBWA and already servicing […]

    M&C Saatchi Named As Headline Sponsor For The Australian Women’s Film Festival
    • Advertising

    M&C Saatchi Named As Headline Sponsor For The Australian Women’s Film Festival

    M&C Saatchi Group has announced its headline sponsorship of the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF). With a commitment to supporting, empowering, and celebrating female storytellers, AWFF has emerged as a beacon of change in the film industry. The festival serves as a platform created by women, for women, offering them the opportunity to showcase their […]

    Ignite Talks Return To Sydney This September
    • Media

    Ignite Talks Return To Sydney This September

    Ignite Talks Sydney, the one-of-a-kind event featuring a series of dynamic and fast-paced presentations, is set to return to the Oxford Art Factory on 19 September 2023. On hiatus since Covid, Ignite Talks Sydney’s welcome return reconnects the city’s after work audiences with creative and passionate speakers who share their ideas, stories, and expertise in […]

    How Measurement Can Help FMCG Brands Unlock The Power Of First-Party Data
    • Opinion

    How Measurement Can Help FMCG Brands Unlock The Power Of First-Party Data

    In this guest post, Christopher Blok (lead image), director of partnerships, Unpacked by Flybuys, says BVOD, SVOD and FTA now offers a boggling array of content. So how, he asks, can brands deliver on closed loop measurement? The Connected TV (CTV) and Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) market in Australia has changed dramatically and experienced […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Bangkok, Thailand - April 22, 2017 : Apple iPhone5s in a mug showing its screen with Snapchat logo.
    • Marketing

    Snapchat Is Encouraging Australians To Vote With New Referendum Campaign

    Snap Inc. encourages young Australians to vote in the upcoming referendum, in a new partnership with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). The referendum campaign is now live on Snapchat and includes immersive in-app experiences to learn more and encourage its community to share with friends and family. Using the power of augmented reality, an educational […]

    Chemist working at the laboratory
    • Marketing

    SOCIETY Welcomes Blooms The Chemist To Its Roster

    Today, creative communications agency, SOCIETY, announces its continued growth, adding Blooms The Chemist. Founder and CEO of SOCIETY, Dena Vassallo, is thrilled with the inclusion of such a well-known Australian brand underpinning continued business growth; “We are so excited to introduce Blooms The Chemist to our SOCIETY. We’re excited to start working with the team […]

    ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award
    • Marketing

    ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award

    The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award. All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination. The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of […]

    shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw
    • Media

    shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw

    shEqual and Women’s Health Victoria, have announced  the upcoming launch of their podcast series, “Make it shEqual: Empowering Advertising to Get Equal.”  Based on ground-breaking research conducted by Kantar (commissioned by Women’s Health Victoria), the podcast aims to shed light on the significance of progressive, genuine, and authentic advertising that resonates with audiences and drives […]

    Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access
    • Marketing

    Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access

    Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar […]

    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
    • Media

    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media

    Did you miss out on the Metcash pitch? Well, just be thankful you didn't waste all that money on ritzy client lunches.