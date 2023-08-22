RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific

RCJ Group has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Brand Asia, a full-service marketing agency that connects brands with audiences across China, Southeast Asia, and Asian communities in Australia.

The addition of Brand Asia also complements RCJ Group’s existing membership of ICOM (Independent Marketing Communications Network) which provides access to global clients in more than 80 markets across the globe.

RCJ Group CEO Carlos Correa said the move made strategic sense, and that it strengthened RCJ Group’s existing capabilities which includes media strategy, planning and buying through Russell Curtis and Jane’s media services, as well as digital and creative services through LeapFrogger.

“Our acquisition of Brand Asia reflects our ongoing strategy to offer clients a more integrated service offering,” Carlos said.

“We already work with partner agencies in the APAC region through ICOM but this move allows us to respond to Culturally and Linguistically Diverse campaigns much more effectively.”

Brand Asia managing partner Sherry Xu said RCJ Group was the perfect partner for Brand Asia.

“For nearly 60 years, RCJ Group has demonstrated why they are one of the most trusted and results orientated agency groups in Australia,” Sherry said.

“This alliance bolsters our existing expertise in the region and allows us to expand in Australia, connecting local businesses with the Asian market.”

The announcement is a further boost for RCJ Group following the recent Dilmah Tea account win. Brand Asia’s clients include Air China, Westfield, and Zoos Victoria.

