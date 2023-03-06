RACQ Appoints Zenith Brisbane To Media Account

Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) has appointed Zenith Brisbane to manage its media planning and buying account, following a competitive pitch.

RACQ has been part of the Queensland community for more than 117 years, advocating on the issues that matter most to its 1.8 million members and offering insurance, banking, roadside assistance, travel and solar products and services across the State. As a member owned organisation, RACQ invests in Queensland through its sponsorships, partnerships, road safety and education programs, and RACQ Foundation helps community groups and clubs recover from natural disasters.

RACQ general manager marketing and membership, Tim Cochrane, said that RACQ is looking forward to working with Zenith Brisbane at a time of significant change and transformation for the Club.

“As we work towards our 2030 strategy and vision to be a trusted partner for our members, providing solutions to live and move safely, securely, and sustainability – we’re also evolving our brand and what it represents for Queenslanders. We’re excited to have Zenith on our journey – they share our passion for our brand, understand our business needs and have expertise in managing multi-product media eco systems.”

Zenith Brisbane managing director, Warwick Taylor, said: “The Zenith team are thrilled to be working with such an iconic brand as RACQ. Throughout the process, we have been impressed with the passion Tim and his team have for the brand, and their vision for the future. We look forward to partnering RACQ on their growth journey.”

Zenith’s appointment is effective 1 May, with the agency looking to recruit team leads to service the new account.