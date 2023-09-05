R U OK? Partners With Hogarth Australia For Latest Campaign

Warm toned portrait of modern young couple talking to each other sincerely while sitting on floor in cozy home interior, copy space
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Australian non-profit suicide prevention organisation, R U OK?, has teamed up with Hogarth Australia, to highlight that there are ‘more right places than wrong to start these conversations.’

    Hogarth was tasked with delivering the theme, creative concept, and production for the 2023 R U OK? Day campaign.

    The 2023 theme, was delivered as ‘R U OK? I’m here to hear’. A crucial insight drove this development, namely the impact a genuine conversation can have on someone who is struggling with life. The research found more than four in five people who engaged in a meaningful conversation felt better about managing their situation having talked it through and felt supported, heard, and safe during the conversation.

    It also found making time and space for what comes after asking ‘are you OK?’ is key. Ensuring you are in suitable environment, free from distraction and are prepared to really hear the person. There are more right places than wrong to start these conversations, it’s having a level of trust and a genuine connection that makes an R U OK? conversation effective. By demystifying the process, we are driving towards ensuring more Australians feel confident to start meaningful conversations with the people in their world.

    The creative concept’s highlights what makes an R U OK? conversation genuine and meaningful for the person being asked. Barney Howells, creative director, Hogarth Australia, said: “Collaborating with the R U OK? Team has been a career highlight. It’s not often you get to work with an organisation that has such a big responsibility to deliver a potentially life-changing message to the broadest cross-section of society imaginable. The whole Hogarth team was energised by this project, and many feature in some way or another in the creative. We’ve all be touched by the experience.”

    “We are grateful to the Hogarth team who from the outset identified the core message we needed to convey and worked with us to bring it to life in a way that we hope will inspire and empower more Australians to meaningfully connect with those in their world and lend support when they are struggling with life,” said R U OK?, CEO, Katherine Newton.

    The R U OK? Day 2023 message will feature across traditional and social media platforms, in cinema, through OOH and audio extensions. A wealth of resources for educators, communities and workplaces are available FREE to download from the R U OK? website at ruok.org.au.

    Credits

     

    R U OK?

    Katherine Newton – CEO
    Gennie Sheer – COO
    Amelia Gilbert – brand and marketing manager
    Rebecca Wood – marketing manager
    Dorran Wajsman – design lead
    Hogarth.

    Barney Howells – creative director
    Alan Harca – director
    Dave Clough – creative lead
    Dan Michael Jones – senior creative
    Mark Graham – content lead
    Kirsten Caly – lead motion producer
    Brendan Barnes -director of photography SASC
    Aleks Manou – editor



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    154 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
    • Media

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

    Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
    • Media

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

    Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
    • Media

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

    Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]

    Nine, Seven And Network 10 Unite For BVOD Trading Platform
    • Media

    Nine, Seven And Network 10 Unite For BVOD Trading Platform

    Nine today announces its participation in a groundbreaking alliance with Seven, Paramount and OzTAM that will enable advertisers to manage reach and frequency of their programmatic campaigns across 9Now, 7Plus and 10 Play incorporating co-viewing, and creating Total TV measurement with all of their FTA channels. Set to launch in 2024, VOZ Streaming will use […]

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
    • Media

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics

    Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a  “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
    • Technology

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand

    B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.

    Gerety Awards Announces Its 2023 Winners
    • Media

    Gerety Awards Announces Its 2023 Winners

    The Gerety Awards – the only creative awards to be judged by an all-female panel – have revealed their 2023 winners. The 2023 Gerety Awards jury have awarded 4 Grand Prix, 27 Gold, 69 Silver, 65 Bronze, with 159 entries remaining on the shortlist. The campaigns taking home the Grand Prix represent creativity at its best […]

    Guy Marks Named PHD’s Global CEO
    • Media

    Guy Marks Named PHD’s Global CEO

    Guy Marks named PHD's new global boss. Although B&T would've liked to have seen left-of-centre candidate Guy Fawkes.