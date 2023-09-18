Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories

Quest Apartment Hotels (Quest), a leading Australian serviced apartment operator, has announced the official launch of its national TVC campaign titled “Quest Brings You Home”, featuring award-winning singer, songwriter, Holly Throsby’s rendition of the iconic Master Apprentice rock ballad, It’s Because I Love You.

The campaign, via Weld Stories, showcases Quest’s commitment to providing uniquely spacious, comfortable and versatile accommodation purpose built to ensure guests — business, leisure and family travellers alike — can do whatever and be whoever while staying at a Quest.

“We wanted to capture the boundless emotive power of home, with warm and welcoming tones across the visual and auditory senses to give viewers all the warmth and depth alive in human-to-human connection”, said Anthea Dimitrakopoulos, General Manager of Brand & ESG at Quest. “Through moments of laughter, cooking, and play, our TV Commercial invites and inspires guests to find their own blend of fun, connection, and memories, all the while reinforcing our apartments offer everything they need to be themselves while away from home”.

Set in one of Quest’s newest apartment hotels in Collingwood, Victoria, an area known for its rich industrial heritage, Quest Collingwood’s warm brick-red hues provide a vibrant backdrop for a family bonding across three generations, living and experiencing the joy of travelling together within their Quest apartment.

“Even when you’re on the move, you want to feel at home – that’s what this campaign is all about. Quest Apartment Hotels is a place where you can be together, be relaxed, happy, creative; it’s a place where the space is really your own to be what you want to be”, said Shannon O’Meara from Weld Stories.

Throsby’s characteristic textured vocal approach is on full display in her rendition of It’s Because I Love You. Her soothing voice calls the warmth and intimacy alive in the original song lyrics to attention, helping to land the emotive power of the vibrant and visual creative elements of the TVC.

“The original song has become really anthemic in this country and the chorus, in particular, is very classic rock with big guitars, thumping bass and drums, yelled vocals. I wanted to do the opposite and make the lyrics feel close and intimate”, said Throsby. “I wanted this to be a warm, cosy bedroom-version of a big arena rock song.”

The campaign officially began on 7 August to align with the record free to air TV audiences of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. That placement was complemented with burst activity on primetime news slots, evening lifestyle programming including The Voice, Sunrise and Hunted. Initial viewership data was extremely positive, with a total of 1.388 million people aged 25-54 viewing the ad at least once on TV in the first two weeks.

In addition to the national and regional TV spots, the campaign included billboard and cinema placements across Australia and a phased social media campaign.

Regional markets were selected based on a cross-section of recent brand initiatives targeted to support an uptick in regional tourism expected throughout the summer months.

“I’ve stayed in Quests in pretty much every capital city in Australia and many regional ones too. It’s nice to have apartment-style rooms when you’re touring so you can share with bandmates and make your own meals in the kitchen. It makes touring more homely and cost-effective, and I feel at ease when I can make the space more my own”, said Throsby.

The Throsby rendition of It’s Because I Love You will feature throughout the three additional planned iterations of the ‘Quest Brings You Home’ TVC campaign. Each of the creative concepts will showcase different traveller segments living and enjoying a home-like experience on their terms in their Quest apartment.

