QMS Returns To Support Royal Children’s Hospital’s Good Friday Appeal
QMS has renewed its partnership with The Royal Children’s Hospital’s Good Friday Appeal to support the 2024 fundraising campaign in Melbourne.
Since 1931, the Good Friday Appeal fundraiser has enabled The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne to provide ground-breaking research, state-of-the-art equipment and technology, and patient and family-centred care programs, attracting and retaining the brightest minds through education and leadership.
Each year sees all sectors of the community come together to raise money for The Royal Children’s Hospital, culminating in a telethon broadcast by Channel 7 on Good Friday. In 93 years, the Good Friday Appeal has raised over $444 million to create meaningful change for sick children and their families, with last year’s event raising a record-breaking $23 million.
The partnership sees media support extend across QMS’ network of digital large format sites around Melbourne from the launch of the appeal last Friday, 23 February.
QMS chief operating officer, Sara Lappage, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of this very special cause for the second year running. It’s a privilege to increase awareness of the Good Friday Appeal for The Royal Children’s Hospital which – thanks to continued community support and donations – is at the forefront of paediatric care.
“This year’s campaign will be even bigger, reaching across more of our expansive digital network, which was integral to last year’s fundraising.”
The Royal Children Good Friday appeal executive director, Rebecca Cowan, said: “We are truly grateful to QMS for their generous support of the Good Friday Appeal, helping The Royal Children’s Hospital continue to deliver world class care to sick children and their families.”
“For the second year in a row, QMS is generously donating out of home space across key locations in Melbourne. This year, the community will be introduced to Faces of the Appeal – Emily and Finley – both of whom are currently being treated at The Royal Children’s Hospital.
“We can’t wait for Australia to meet them and hear their stories, and we look forward to another successful Good Friday Appeal with the help of QMS,” she said.
