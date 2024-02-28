QMS Helps Brands Shine With Pride For Sydney’s Mardi Gras Festival

With the iconic Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival dazzling the Harbour City in recent weeks, QMS is embracing the colour, creativity and pride of Mardi Gras with a strong collection of advertisers for the annual celebration of love, equality and inclusion.

QMS’ world-leading City of Sydney digital street furniture network is proudly showcasing campaigns from leading brands, including Diageo’s Johnnie Walker, Durex, Absolut Vodka, Uber and Visit Victoria to capitalise on local and global audiences.

The festival, which runs from 16 February to 3 March, shines a global spotlight on the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community, celebrating resilience, diversity and unity through dance parties, theatre, music, sport, films and more than 100 community events within the heart of the City of Sydney precinct.

The festivities culminate with the world-famous Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday 2 March, with over 12,000 performers and a crowd of more than 250,000 in an unforgettable night that shines a global spotlight on the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community.

“We are excited and proud to celebrate the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival with our clients, our community and our own QMS team. As we saw last year with Sydney WorldPride, globally renowned events offer a significant audience increase opportunity fuelled by their emotional connection and ability to reach highly engaged audiences,” said QMS general manager, City of Sydney, Olivia Gotch.

“Now in its 46th year, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival is always an exciting creative platform for brands to showcase their boldest, boundary-pushing campaigns in a display of colour, creativity and pride”.

“With the City’s theme of ‘Our Future’, our City of Sydney network is well placed to bring the latest digital, data, and creative innovations in OOH to brands, connecting them with 33 of Sydney’s most prestigious and progressive suburbs,” she said.

“During the Mardi Gras celebrations, our strategically placed Johnnie Walker outdoor activity will feature community trailblazers including Benja Harney, Robyn Kennedy and Katie and Lil Nicol-Ford stepping out in the classic Johnnie ‘Keep Walking’ stride, showcasing that we are walking together in our support of not only Mardi Gras but the entire LBGTQIA+ community,” said Diageo Australia marketing manager – Whiskey, Melissa Barry.

“The QMS’ City of Sydney digital street furniture network presented us with the perfect opportunity to capitalise on reaching big audiences while placing Johnnie Walker right in the heart of the festival to make a real impact where it matters”.

Last year, the Mardi Gras parade saw audience increases across the City of Sydney network with Oxford Street recording a 78 per cent increase, and the entire network seeing a combined 16 per cent increase including a 60 per cent increase in interstate audiences.