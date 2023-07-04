QMS Demand Strong For Its City of Sydney Network

QMS Demand Strong For Its City of Sydney Network
QMS has reported strong and growing demand for its market-leading consecutive bus shelters, introduced as part of the new City of Sydney network.

QMS has installed more than 500 new digital panels across the 33 suburbs of the City of Sydney, including in six high-traffic precincts that now feature three or more bus shelters in a row to help advertisers deliver an even higher level of visual impact for Sydney audiences.

The consecutive bus shelter locations are at Eddy Avenue, Wynyard, Queen Victoria Building, Alfred Street/Circular Quay, Anzac Parade and Taylor Square. There are also two smaller locations, on Liverpool and Elizabeth Streets.

All the new QMS City of Sydney bus shelters have replaced existing assets with improved structures, including a new modular design to maximise footpath access, thermal glass roofs to reduce sun exposure and heat in hot weather and full-height advertising screens that can also display event information, community updates and safety messaging.

QMS executive general manager, Mark Fairhurst, said: “The response to our consecutive bus shelter locations has been fantastic, with very strong demand from marketers and agencies.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer multiple visually stunning, high-impact consecutive sites in our City of Sydney network, in key locations where digital large format is so scarce.

“Leading brands across all the major categories have already run creative across the consecutive sites – including luxury, automotive, finance, FMCG, entertainment and travel – taking advantage of multiple ad panels in a row,” he said.

QMS’ world-leading City of Sydney network delivers a new class of premium digital outdoor advertising, capable of impacting the entire Sydney market at scale. Across 26 square kilometres and 33 suburbs, the network reaches 2.6 million people a week, two-thirds of whom live across the Greater Sydney region.

Fairhurst said: “We know that 67% of the audience of our City of Sydney network comes from people living in other Sydney suburbs, making the City the heart of Australia’s biggest market. This means that clients are able to build reachmore efficiently, while also having a digital-led canvas to deliver relevant messages with unrivalled impact.”

