QMS’ City Of Sydney Network Celebrates 1st Birthday

QMS is celebrating the first anniversary of its City of Sydney digital street furniture network this month with the announcement of a series of new and innovative product and activation opportunities.

Considered the jewel in the crown of Australia’s out of home industry, in just 12 months the network now spans more than 700 panels across a suite of assets including bus shelters, communication pylons, ad bollards and newly installed kiosks.

The addition of the City of Sydney network has been instrumental in the driving the 16 per cent growth year on year of the industry’s Roadside Other category* thanks to the support of key advertiser segments including luxury, automotive, finance, FMCG, entertainment, travel and more.

To mark the network’s first anniversary, QMS has launched a new 3DOOH location pack, an expanded pDOOH network offering, new kiosk-specific packs and bus shelter wrap packs, a series of pop-up activation zones and QMS’ Paris 2024 Olympic Screen network. All are designed to meet the evolving demands of the market and allow advertisers to further engage with the highly influential Sydney audience.

Several leading marketers have been partners of the City of Sydney network since its launch, including Stan’s Diana Ilinkovski and Ewelina Jones from Group M’s L’Atelier.

Stan CMO, Diana Ilinkovski, said: “Partnering with QMS to bring Stan’s brand to life on Australia’s premier digital out-of-home network enables us to promote our broad range of world-class entertainment and sport to 2.6 million people weekly.

“Being able to reach scale quickly, while also having the option to be targeted and contextual, allows Stan to reach consumers dynamically where they work and play. This is only possible with the immediacy and flexibility of digital out-of-home advertising, making the City of Sydney an extremely effective and central part of our mix.”

L’Atelier managing partner, Ewelina Jones, said: “Having a commanding presence in the pre-eminent retail precinct of Sydney is a must for luxury brands. The City of Sydney digital network provides us scale of audience with impact and retail proximity that is needed to deliver results.

“QMS has a network of digital street furniture that has given our luxury clients the perfect canvas that complements their global brands to build desire, drive consideration and support customer recruitment and retention efforts.”

Covering 33 suburbs and 26 square kilometres, the digitally led and data enabled network gives brands a unique way to reach and influence the entire Sydney market at scale. It reaches 2.6 million people a week, two-thirds of whom live across the Greater Sydney region.

QMS executive general manager, Mark Fairhurst, said: “We knew our City of Sydney network would quickly become one of the leading OOH assets in Australia, but the immediate and ongoing response from marketers and agencies has exceeded our expectations.

“A world-class network in Australia’s biggest and most vibrant city was always going to create impactful, strategic and creative opportunities for clients, and we’re seeing the power of this asset as the network matures and nears completion. We’ve been blown away by the number of marketers who have embraced the unique packaging offered by the City of Sydney network and the results they have achieved.

“As Sydney continues to host more global events, our network continues to grow and we continue to create new ways for brands to connect with its audience concentration. The digital network will keep going from strength to strength,” he said.