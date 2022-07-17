PwC Report: Aussie Entertainment & Media Industries Soared 10.45% In 2021 To Be Worth Over $65B
The Australian entertainment and media (E&M) industry surged ahead last year with unprecedented growth. Read the report in full HERE.
Consumer spending rose 6.23 per cent from the prior year reaching $45.6 billion making it the highest single year leap in the history of PwC’s E&M Outlook. The 21st edition of PwC Australia’s annual Australian Entertainment and Media Outlook revealed that in 2021, Australians spent more on entertainment, media and internet access services than ever before.
Supercharged by subscription services and gaming, and boosted by the return of in-person entertainment, by the end of 2022 each household is expected to be spending $510 more than in 2019 before the pandemic hit. It is expected a further $7.2 billion in consumer spend will be on the table for entertainment, media and internet access companies to challenge for in the forecast period between 2023 and 2026.
Highlights of the report included:
-
The entertainment and media (E&M) sector roared back from early pandemic declines, bouncing 10.45 per cent to reach $65.3 billion in 2021 – PwC forecast indicates growth will continue through to 2026 at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1 per cent, reaching $79.9 billion
-
Consumer spending up 6.23 per cent from prior year reaching $45.6 billion – the highest single year leap in the history of the E&M Outlook. By end 2022, annual household spend into E&M sector will have increased by approximately $510 per year than in 2019
-
Consumer spending forecasted to continue to grow at CAGR of four per cent over next five years, reaching total of $55.5 billion in 2026 meaning there is a further $7.2 billion in spending on entertainment, media and access on offer for all in the sector to compete for
-
Internet access remains largest contributor to consumer spending followed by Subscription TV and Gaming the latter two are expected to see significant continued growth through forecast period
-
Ad spend also roared out of the early pandemic slide, growing 20.2 per cent to $19.67 billion in 2021 with further growth expected of 8.33 per cent reaching $21.46 billion in 2022
-
In market first, PwC developed forecast for burgeoning Retailer Media sector, believed to be $850 million in 2021 and expected to grow rapidly at a 20.3 per cent CAGR, reaching over $2.1 billion by 2026
Similarly, in the second half of 2021, advertising revenue accelerated beyond all predictions as marketers sought to capitalise on positive consumer sentiment despite lockdowns persisting, reaching $19.7 billion, an increase of 20.2 per cent. PwC remains optimistic that there will be further growth of 8.33 per cent reaching $21.46 billion in 2022, mainly boosted by early year gains from election spend, the return of categories such as travel, and continued digital-led growth. This growth is expected to however slow in the forecast period, flattening in 2025 and 2026, ultimately resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4 per cent, and a total of $24.4 billion to 2026.
This year’s report also features Retailer Media – a breakout area of the industry that has been gaining increased attention in recent times. This special report explores what is covered under the umbrella of retailer media – across both eCommerce and physical retail media assets – the drivers of growth and how retailers of all kinds might generate new revenue. The research found a broad range of views and approaches to retailer media and includes a concise view of the market as it currently operates and as it will evolve over time. PwC forecasts this sector will grow at a 20.3 per cent CAGR, reaching over $2.1 billion in 2026. This is made up of both retailers increasingly turning their attention to this high margin space, as well as the rise of Amazon and other eCommerce players in Australia.
PwC Australia director and Australian entertainment and media outlook editor Dan Robins said that though the darkest period of the pandemic is behind us, its effect on disruption, both as challenges and opportunity creation have remained.
“Where the initial wave of the pandemic may have been characterised by households reigning in spend, coupled with the inability to visit in-person entertainment, the second wave into 2021 saw consumers turn to entertainment and media to help alleviate the boredom of extended lockdowns with a more confident approach to spending. Moreover, as in-person events return, this spending is likely to extend alongside habits around subscriptions, gaming and access to content likely to stick.
“It was broadly believed consumers were stockpiling savings and consumer spending may have been down, given that in-person events are still only steadily returning and crowds returning through late 2021 and into 2022, this is certainly not the case. Digitised entertainment and media has entwined itself in our daily lives, and people are consuming content across more devices, at all times of the day, in all types of places,” said Robins.
Ad market roars back, breathing health into the sector… but will it slow?
The uncertainty in 2020 led to a -7.1 per cent contraction in total advertising spend. However, as 2021 progressed, spending accelerated to reach $19.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 20.2 per cent and 17 per cent up compared to 2019’s previous ‘normality’.
Internet-based advertising continued to grow its dominant share of the total advertising market, growing by 35 per cent year on year to a total of $13 billion. ‘Traditional’ internet advertising subsegments posted large gains – Search (+36 per cent to $5.70 billion) and Display (+57 per cent to 2.75 billion).
Samantha Johnson, entertainment and media assurance partner at PwC Australia, said, “One of the most striking elements of the growth story for the sector was the acceleration in advertising spend in the second half of 2021. This was driven by both a push by marketers to win in e-commerce during lockdowns which saw an uptick in spend within the ‘traditional’ internet advertising categories of search and display, as well as in the internet-enabled counterparts of linear channels – Broadcaster Video on Demand (BVOD) for example. We see this continuing to drive growth within the ads market more broadly as digital versions of TV, OOH, radio and publishing grow, balancing declines in their linear, offline alternatives.”
Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) rose significantly, up +56.8 per cent, supporting growth in the Free-to-Air TV segment. Similarly music and podcasting, radio streaming advertising and digital advertising in news media and magazines also saw growth in 2021.
Digital advertising is driving sector growth in traditional channels. Last year, digital advertising in newspapers made up 33 per cent and digital out-of-home (DOOH) accounted for 52 per cent of OOH revenues in 2021.
Despite this recent growth, longer term there are some concerns. Robins said, “While the recent return to consumer and marketer confidence has been positive, our forecasts for the advertising market indicate that these high levels of growth may not last. Into 2023 we expect growth to slow to 4.5 per cent (from 8.3 per cent in 2022), dampening further to near-flat in the subsequent forecast years. This will, however, equate to $7.32 billion more being spent annually in 2026 on advertising in Australia than pre-pandemic.”
Catching and riding the growth wave
There are seven defining factors for growth through 2021 and 2022
-
The subscription economy – Australians now manage 6.5 premium subscriptions from a selection of over 100 currently available across video-on-demand, audio, news and lifestyle content, gaming and other sources of entertainment. Subscriber growth is slowing in music streaming as it reaches saturation but still delivering growth to sectors transitioning from offline revenue sources, while further revenue growth is also expected in Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD).
-
Social gaming – In 2017, Australian gaming made up 21 per cent of consumer spending (excluding access). In 2021, this stood at 26 per cent and will continue to gain share: by 2026, gaming will account for close to 30 per cent of consumer spending (excluding access) as the niche becomes more mainstream. In-game advertising reached $1.3 billion in 2021 growing 8.8 per cent and presents itself as an opportunity area.
-
Reconverging Channels – Media businesses are increasingly representing their media as ‘Total’ TV, Audio or Publishing, with media buyers slowly becoming able to deliver more seamlessly across offline and online environments.
-
Blurring of ads and media – The rapid rise of e-commerce, spurred by the ongoing pandemic, has further raised the importance of tying advertising investment to purchases. In-ad shopping reduces friction between advertising and purchase than previous click-throughs, while offering greater measurement of an ad’s effectiveness.
-
Changing business models, diversifying revenue streams – As consumer growth becomes harder to achieve for individual businesses in the highly competitive video-on-demand sector, 2021 and early 2022 has seen announcements of leading players looking to trial different models for access.
-
Return to and ‘Premiumisation’ of in person – Live entertainment increasingly competes against home-based channels to gain share of the consumer wallet and is working ever harder to entice consumers off their sofas.
-
The ‘Next New Thing’ – Companies are investing in creating new metaverse experiences and, though definitely nascent, NFTs have the potential to put power and control over rights and assets back into the hands of creators.
E&M industry participants are simultaneously grappling with disruptive external forces, volatile competitive dynamics, rapid internal change, rising customer and employee expectations, and expanding fiduciary, social and environmental responsibilities. As digitisation continues to blur the lines between many channels, marketers and media companies are also evolving how they describe and define channels. PwC believes that moving forward requires clear strategies which encompass:
-
Coherence: A capabilities-driven strategy for growth.
-
Alignment: Harnessing the perspectives of business, experience and technology.
-
Responsibility: A structured approach to responsible business that builds trust through delivery on ESG-led promises.
Laurence Dell, technology, media and telecommunications partner at PwC Australia, said, ”The race to win consumer spend and gain attention is clearly on. Advertisers are spending more than ever to reach consumers and consumers are spending at record levels on entertainment and media. What is particularly exciting as we look ahead, is that the increase in consumer spending is set to continue, so the race to win growth is still only at half time.
“Organisations that will take a large share of the future growth in consumer spending will be those that can deliver uniquely valued customer experiences, underpinned by frictionless digital. The gaming sector is showing that low friction digital purchasing drives growth be that in terms of titles or in-game. Moreover, there is opportunity in subscriptions, but these will need to clearly articulate the value and deliver on customer experience to remain ‘must haves’.”
Please login with linkedin to commentpwc
Latest News
The Identity Movement: From Guarded to Real With 30 Under 30 Grand Prix Danielle Galipienzo
Years after winning a 30 Under 30 the accolades still come. And by "accolades" we mean harassment from B&T journalists.
Shopper Snapped Up By Woolworths Group’s Cartology For $150 Million
Often go into Woolies for bread & come out with a trolley full shit you don't need? Things are about to get much worse.
Reflections On Cannes Lions 2022: (Re)Discovering Purple Or Why Fatboy Slim Was There
Putting aside the unfortunate run in with the local gendarmerie, B&T's crew indulged in Yahoo's joyous return to Cannes.
89 Degrees East Lands Dr Rebecca Huntley As Director Of Research
Everyone at 89 Degrees East feeling slightly intimidated today with the arrival of the goodly Doctor.
Peloton Returns With A Naked Chris Meloni After Axing Chris Noth Ads
Owning your own exercise bike's not just great for cardiovascular fitness but also great for drying the bathroom towels.
The Monkeys Delivers New Work For Sports Bet Site Ladbrokes
The addictive thing about sports betting apps is the fine line between the fifth at Randwick & paying this week's rent.
Lisa Wilkinson Jets Off To LA After Logies Speech Debacle
If anyone is having an annus horribilis, it's Lisa. Still, it's not a patch on Andrew O'Keefe's annus horribilis.
British Redheads Offered Free Movie Tickets To Beat Nation’s Heatwave
Redheads offered free movie tickets to beat UK heatwave. Still, no compensation for no one wanting to sleep with them.
The Key Numbers Behind Origin’s Success In 2022
Many are calling this year's Origin the best ever. Blues coach isn't calling it that as he skims the positions vacant.
Sunday TV Wrap: 10’s Hunted’s Debut Outruns Nine’s Beauty & The Geek’s Launch
Network 10 appears to be on a winner with its new Hunted show. That said, no one watching 10 News First or CSI Miami.
Thinkerbell Unveils Plans To Launch In New Zealand
Thinkerbell announces plans for new Auckland office. The origins of the pavlova set to be strictly off-limits.
Richie Hall Appointed As Man Of Many Video Producer
Man Of Many staff's weddings, 21sts and family Christenings all sorted with the arrival of a new video producer.
Metro Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 8.8% In June Quarter
Radio throwing off its COVID hangover to post impressive numbers. Proving the eternal pull of Kyle & 'Run To Paradise'.
Thinkerbell Releases Dance Music Track In An SPC & VEGEMITE Mash-Up
Thought the idea of baked beans mixed with VEGEMITE was terrible? Wait till you hear the accompanying song.
JCDecaux New Zealand Releases Latest Consumer Research Results
Admittedly this JCDecaux research comes with a New Zealand focus. So it's got a bit of the "2017" about it.
Houston Group Unveils New Branding For Uni Of Southern Queensland
The question remains: does anyone actually attend the Uni Of Southern Queensland if the weather's more than 30 degrees?
Ogilvy & AAMI Announce Launch Of AFL ‘Fansurance’ Campaign
It's fun new work from AAMI that, this time around, doesn't feature its attractive call centre staff in ill-fitting wigs
James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]
MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]
“Dehumanised!” Aussie TikToker Slammed For Giving Woman Flowers Without Her Consent
TikTok has fast become the tool of savvy marketers, wily influencers and, as you'll read here, utter dickheads.
Why Channel 10 Is Taking A Gamble On New Reality Show Hunted
10's Hunted is set to be the hot new show you'll all be talking about in the office. That and Amber Heard's bowels.
Foodie Queen Nigella Lawson Slams TV Food Shows As A “Theatre Of Cruelty & Humiliation”
If B&T actually had editorial guidelines, it would include not a bad word's to be said about Leigh Sales, Ita & Nigella.
Thursday TV Wrap: The Chase Brings In Enough Eyeballs To Secure Seven A Win
After Nine's Origin gave everyone a right shellacking, Seven issues a "not so fast, big boy" with Thursday night win.
M&C Saatchi Launches $35K Prize For Emerging Artists
Dreamt of being hung at London's Saatchi Gallery? Here's your chance! (Note: talent being an obvious prerequisite too.)
Why Partnerships Are Essential To Create Great Outcomes In Modern Media
This expert espouses the value of partnerships in today's media. Not discounting the role pure hatred can play either.
Tips On How To Express Yourself Without Losing Your Shit
Are you the office door slammer, the "I do everything" or author of passive aggressive kitchen notes? Read this & fast.
Proofpoint’s Successful Podcast ‘Hackable Me’ Returns For Second Season
'The Hackable Me' podcast returns for a second season. Not good news if you missed season one, however.
Peter Helliar Reveals He Was Nervous About Chrissie Swan Filling In For Carrie Bickmore
Why does it often feel that the hosts of The Project are far more entertaining drama than the program itself?
LinkedIn Data Reveals Entrepreneurial Women Leading The Charge
You can hear the Eurythmics' 'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' in this article. Which is better than 'Wonderwall'.
Indie Agency Edge Appoints Gary Walmsley To Head Up New Brand Practice
Gary Walmsley joins the Edge crew. Happy to go by Gazza, the Gazman or, when more formality is required, Mr Walmsley.
Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]
ADIA Joins Forces With ACMA To Fight SMS Scams
In bad news for Nigerians everywhere, ADIA has joined forces with ACMA in fighting SMS scams.
FINAL WARNING: Entries For Best Of The Best Close Today!
Don't get your Best of the Best entries in by 5pm this afternoon, you'll be feeling worst of the worst come Monday!
iD Collective Wins PR & Comms For Pub Group W. Short Hospitality
B&T would never have thought it, but apparently pubs need PR-ing too. As is evident by this news.
Sydney’s UTS Names Tracy Chalk As Chief Marketing & Comms Officer
UTS names new marketing & comms boss who reveals no plans to extend the institution's toga parties or beer bong nights.
Twitter Australia Releases 2022 Trends Report – Three Billion Tweets & Three Big Movements
Twitter Australia's trends report is here. Alas, no signs of the return of velour, trifle or the music of Art Garfunkel.