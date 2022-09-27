Put Your Data To Work: The Gateway To Power, Profits And Purpose
The last two years have seen digital consumption rise by over 30 per cent, creating a dramatic shift in how people think and act.
As the digital economy grows and evolves, people continue to raise their expectations regarding what they expect from brands. They have the power to hold them accountable for providing a seamless and highly personalised experience at every interaction, driving a shift in how organisations must operate. The dreadful alternative for those who fail to do this is obvious – competitors will swoop in to fulfil their needs.
Creating a 360-degree customer view lets you understand people’s needs, behaviours and perceptions at every touchpoint – online or off. Customers are more than the sum of their transactions – they’re complex individuals with unique requirements and expectations.
Yet, to deliver upon those expectations, it’s imperative to understand the full context of the customer’s experience. It’s not enough to simply listen; you must actively engage with people across channels by asking questions, listening carefully, responding thoughtfully and making recommendations based on what you learn.
Data as your most valuable currency
The concept of a 360-degree view of the customer is nothing new. It has been an aspiration for decades. But at the heart of this approach is data with advanced technology accelerating change. In the past, static business applications might have been able to get by with a few customer surveys and some demographic data. But now, we need more if we want to create truly personalised experiences that resonate with customers at every touchpoint – not just in one area or from one source.
Fast track to today and nearly every product or service is linked to software, and almost everything connects with the cloud. These digitised, intuitive technologies enable data to be leveraged and predictive analytics to proactively analyse problems before they arise and anticipate customer needs.
Why the struggle persists
Despite technological advances, data still needs to be accessible and actionable if it is to be used effectively. But even then, making sense of data is challenging. A Gartner Marketing Survey found that only 14 per cent of organisations have achieved a 360-degree view of their customers. And this is because the data generated, from sales and marketing interactions to a customer service call, often resides in disparate systems, making it difficult to unify all sources into one.
Creating a complete view
Breaking down the silos enables you to better understand where customers are in the buying process, how they make decisions and where they go for information before making a purchase. This means collecting data from multiple sources and turning it into actionable intelligence to create a 360-degree customer view. With the right tools, you can enable personalised interactions and experiences that are more relevant and timely than ever before. The result is a more satisfying customer experience that drives loyalty, higher retention rates and increased revenue. Benchmarks that also elevate marketing’s standing within the organisation.
Automation is also an increasingly important part of the solution, allowing data to be pulled from multiple sources and delivered in a way that supports business decisions. For instance, Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) help you to better understand your customers by providing more detailed data beyond basic demographics and buying behaviour. This includes specific products they’ve purchased, how much they spend on each one – and even how those purchases relate to other behaviours such as travel plans or shopping habits.
This data can then be used to build actionable intelligence to create more targeted products, marketing campaigns, personalised offers, or identify new customers who have a high likelihood of buying from you again. CDPs are also an excellent tool for fraud prevention. By analysing customer data across all touch-points and devices, they can help you quickly identify suspicious behaviour and prevent fraudulent transactions from taking place.
Leveraging data to drive change and create value
According to Microsoft’s Driving Personalisation e-book, organisations leveraging their customer behaviour data to uncover deeper insights generate 40 per cent more revenue than their competitors. But aligning data and analytics to business objectives is not an easy task. It’s not just about having data or the right tools and platforms; it’s about understanding how to use it to create business value.
Winners use data not only for marketing and sales but also customer service, product design, innovation and much more. They identify new trends in their industry and understand what drives these changes and how they impact their entire organisation. And they do this because they are able to create a 360-degree customer view, anticipate what they want and need, be agile enough to adapt and then deliver it engagingly and at the right time.
Download the Driving Personalisation e-book to learn more about how to create a 360-degree customer view.
Please login with linkedin to commentCustomer Experience Microsoft
Latest News
Tourism NT Invites Visitors To Connect With Aboriginal Cultures In New Work From Common Ventures
A Northern Territory holiday is top of B&T's travel list. Okay, it might possibly be second to Ballina's Big Prawn.
Gold Coast Radio Host Pulls A Paltrow & Gets Naked And Paints Her Body Gold
Radio host Bianca Dye recreates Gwyneth Paltrow's gold nude shoot. Mercifully not replicating Gwyneth's candle range.
Monday TV Wrap: Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror Cracks The 400K Mark
Todd Sampson puts the boot into social media in latest doco. Sadly overlooks the substantial benefits for cat videos.
Former Nine Boss John Westacott Passes Away After Fatal Incident On Sydney Harbour
In sad news today, Nine's veteran news man John Westacott has passed away at the age of 73.
Adland Guru Adam Ferrier Slams Sexist Treatment Of Optus CEO Amid Data Breach
Adam Ferrier delivers salient precis of the Optus data breach. All dressed in mandatory black, of course.
“Just Embarrassing!” TikTok Superstar Charli D’Amelio Fronts Prada Campaign & People Are Spewing
People threaten to boycott Prada stores over Charli D’Amelio collab. Extortionary prices keeping the rest of us out.
“Luxe Casual, Snackification & Guacamole!” News Corp Reveals 2023 Top Food Trends
News Corp reveals the hot foodie trends for the next 12 months. And it's all bad news for tripe, fondues & the Chiko.
TikTok Launches Mental Health-Themed Hashtags To Help Struggling Users
Social media is often touted as a root cause of a lot of people's poor mental health, so enjoy the irony here.
Tony Armstrong Admits ABC Tore Open Purse Strings To Celebrate His Logies Win
Do you think B&T's fascination with Tony Armstrong is possibly borderline stalking? Prepare the AVO on this latest.
ARN Nabs ABC’s Fiona Ellis-Jones To Head Up News & Information
ARN goes poaching in the ABC pool for new head of news & information. Still yet to receive inflammatory email from Ita.
Medium Rare Nabs We Are Social’s Sarah Macrae To Head Social
Sarah Macrae having to tell people she doesn't work at Barbecues Galore after move to custom publisher Medium Rare.
Study Finds Aussie Adlanders Mental Health Is Improving
New study shows promising improvement in adland's mental health. Jury still out on merits of office ping-pong tables.
Hamish Blake & Hugh Jackman Top List Of Australia’s Most Bankable Stars
A list of Australia's most marketable & bankable stars is in. The good news is you can get Grant Denyer on the cheap.
TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]
Same Same, But Better – TikTok’s Influence On Media Marketing
TikTok not yet part of your marketing toolkit? Park it next to the boozy lunch & the power suit with these top tips.
Apple & Google Remove App Promising Ad-Free Instagram Experience From App Stores
It appears there's no getting around ads on Instagram anymore. Or avoiding friend's tedious restaurant meal photos.
BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]
How QSR Brands Can Remain Competitive With Relationship Marketing
The QSR stands for 'quick service restaurants'. In case you thought you were reading a story on quesadilla sauce ranges.
Bumble Partners with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to Make ‘Bantr’ Dating App Real
Getting rejected on all the usual dating apps? Here's a new one to really ram home your undateability.
IAB And Deakin University Launch Digital Advertising Micro-Credential Courses
Is apathy and laziness holding you back from improving your digital ad skills? Possibly find the push you need here.
Study: 60% Of Aussies Expect To Shop On Mobiles Ahead Of Christmas
Aussies turning to their mobiles for Christmas shopping. Total shitfight still expected in Westfield's carpark, however.
Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]
Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]
Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]
RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]
Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]
“We Are In An Experiment Controlled By A Handful Of White Men!” Todd Sampson On The Cost Of Social Media
Todd Sampson chats to B&T. He insisted it be about his new show, refusing to answer any "is Russel a wanker?' questions.
Calling All Adland Greats! The Hunt Is On For Jurors For Lions 2023
The hunt is on for jurors for Cannes 2023. Necessary requirements include clipboard, red maker & discerning media mind.
Heinz’s All New Good Black Garlic Mayo Is Here To Make Your Halloween Spookier
Does much of your cooking wind up a black, incinerated disaster? This black mayo could prove the ideal camouflage.
Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland
Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]
AWARD School 2022: The New Faces Of Creative
Do you love fresh-faced, enthusiastic young adland go-getters? Revel in them here before they become all jaded & broken.
SBS Launches Mind Your Health Program Targeting First Nations And Multicultural Communities
SBS declares it's more than just trains, soccer & rampant nudity with this important new Indigenous well-being program.
Ita Buttrose Calls Out The Ageist Criticism Being Swung Fran Kelly’s Way
Ita's pissed. And if there's one person you do not want pissed, it's definitely Ita. Or possibly Tracy Grimshaw.
Sunday TV Wrap: Bathurst Bucks Sport’s Dwindling Ratings Trend & Revs Post Lockdowns
Bathurst remains Australia's Great Race & the perfect excuse to take to the couch all day in your premier flannelette.
Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two
Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]
DDB Report Shows Creative Economy Worth $584B For Australia’s Top Companies
DDB unveils study highlighting the benefits creative has on the Australian economy. And not just in booze & coke sales.