Market & Insights Platform PureSpectrum Continues Its APAC Expansion
Following the opening of its APAC HQ in Singapore, PureSpectrum has announced veteran talent and a new Australian office to its roster.
This continued investment in exceptional talent demonstrates the agency’s commitment to industry-leading quality and making researchers’ jobs easier globally.
The PureSpectrum Sydney office will be headed by Anthony O’Brien who assumes the role of vice president, ANZ. A former sales director for Cint Australia, O’Brien brings over 15 years of domain and customer experience that will be vital in cementing the company’s Pacific offerings.
James Rogers, managing director APAC, commented: “The continued success of PureSpectrum stems from our talent density and relentless pursuit of quality and delivery. Having worked closely in the past, I know Anthony to be a leader who powerfully drives growth and industry partnerships. Demonstrating the PureSpectrum ethos, he was the top choice to join our sales leadership team.”
O’Brien added: “The Australian and New Zealand markets have been looking for a quality-focused solution to enable seamless end-to-end research. In joining PureSpectrum, I look forward to bringing innovation and client-first solutions to research and media agencies alike.”
In tandem, Daniel Soh (main photo) joins PureSpectrum Asia in Singapore as senior account director. Soh, with over 10 years of experience working with clients across SEA for Kantar, GfK, and Acorn, will be a strong addition to the core regional team working closely with PureSpectrum’s international and domestic lead accounts in Asia.
Please login with linkedin to commentPureSpectrum
Latest News
electriclimefilms Overcomes COVID Restrictions To Execute MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G Chip Campaign
Electriclimefilms teamed up with Edelman Singapore to deliver an exciting vision for MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G chip campaign. Shot in both Singapore and Sydney, our director Pabz Alexander had to overcome the difficulty of remote filmmaking due to the restrictions around COVID-19. Remote filmmaking has started to become more prevalant in the industry due to the […]
3 Ways Smart TV Data Helps Drive A Smarter Ad Ecosystem
Yasmin Sanders is the Managing Director, Australia at Samba TV. In this piece, she explains how automated content recognition (ACR) technology is helping the ad ecosystem move into CTV. Viewership fragmentation is the new normal in the TV space. That means, however, that managing reach and frequency across new channels and platforms has become complicated. […]
Cut Agency Announces New Division: Cut Digital
CUT Digital - a division of wholesale distributor CUT Agency - launches a robust, tailored creative and digital offering for Australian consumer-facing businesses, combining commercial understanding with creative excellence.
Givenchy Parfums Launches NFT In Support Of LGBTQIA+ Community
To mark Pride Month this year, Givenchy Parfums has showed its support for the LGBTQIA+ cause by launching an unprecedented project: creating an NFT. The brand teamed up with London gallery owner and LGBTQIA+ activist Amar Singh, and artists Rewind Collective to create a digital artwork which have been sold for the benefit of the […]
Media-Wize Wins SugarCRM
Media training and PR agency, Media-Wize, today announced it has added SugarCRM Australia to its expanding portfolio of retainer clients.
No, Not An April Fool’s Joke: Thinkerbell Creates Mint Flavour Coffee For ECLIPSE
Ever wanted to recreate the taste of hurriedly brushing your teeth after downing your coffee when you oversleep the morning alarm? Now, with Thinkerbell and ECLIPSE, you can! ECLIPSE mints has partnered with cutting-edge coffee roasters Undercover Roasters, to develop the world’s first coffee to leave you with fresh breath. Michelle Gazzolo, portfolio director gum […]
Snap Report Finds: Consumers Want A Online Shopping Experience In-Store
Foresight Factory teamed up with Snap for a global report that has found, consumers want to combine in-store shopping with digital experience- connected shopping. The Future of Shopping report showed that Australian consumers wanted to enjoy the benefits of online shopping while shopping in-store. While consumers admitted they enjoyed the convenience of online shopping. A […]
D&AD Announces Aussie Winners For New Blood Awards 2021
It's an honour to be nominated for a New Blood Award. Yes, you don't get a trophy & colleagues might secretly hate you.
Smart Audio Report Finds 67 Per Cent Of Australian Smart Speaker Owners Use Devices Daily
Research shows that 26 percent of Australians own a smart speaker and of those, 67 per cent use it daily and 88 per cent use it weekly. This new data comes from the Smart Audio report by Edison Research and Commercial Radio Australia. CRA chief executive officer Joan Warner said 59 per cent of smart […]
Samsung Calls In The Veronicas For New TikTok Series
How did The Veronicas suddenly become so hip and cool again? Hopefully it's not giving Shannon Noll any ideas.
Under Armour Releases Capsule Collection Celebrating Richard Branson’s Space Flight
Under Armour releases new space range which sadly doesn't include Spock-like black slacks & red, yellow & blue skivvies.
Revealed: Australia’s Top Podcasts For June
A ranking of Australia's top podcasts are in, yet strangely no sign of 'Ray Hadley's Gregorian Chants'.
Apple Literally Finds A Needle In A Haystack (Kind Of) In New Work
A new Apple ad had dropped amid rumours Tim's furious for not getting an invite on Jeff's or Richard's spaceship.
B&T WIM Awards People’s Choice Poll Update: There’s A Newbie In The Top Five!
Some dare call Women in Media's People Choice a shameless popularity contest. And they'd be bang on the money, too.
SAFM’s Reclaim The Run Returns With Focus On Violence Against Women
SAFM’s Reclaim the Run event is set to return on Thursday 29 July with a broader focus on violence against women in our streets, homes, and workplaces. The first Reclaim the Run held in 2019 saw 2000 people choose to stand up for women’s safety by running together through Adelaide’s Elder Park. Sadly, the statistics are still alarming. In […]
MoneyTransfers Finds: That Only 6% of Aussies Trust Social Media With Their Data
MoneyTransfers.com analysed the latest data from YouGov, finding that only 6 per cent of Aussies trust social media companies with their personal data. The data established which countries trusted social media with their personal data and which countries trusted social media the least with their data. Data and market research firm, YouGov surveyed up to […]
Autotrader Launches ‘Feel Like A Car Person’ Platform Via Saatchi & Saatchi
If there's one thing that would drive people into a car dealership it would have to be public transport, wouldn't it?
Vance Joy Joins Nova’s Red Room Live Stream
Vance Joy joins Nova's Red Room Live Stream. Sure, B&T would've preferred Tones And I, but who are we to quibble?
Groupe GM Introduces Ecofill As Part Of Its Care About Earth initiative
Groupe GM has announced the launch of Ecofill, the first refillable cosmetics dispenser on the market that is 100 per cent traceable. The Ecofill dispenser is one of Groupe GM’s Care About Earth initiatives, which aim to reduce the group’s carbon footprint and contribute to sustainability for generations to come. Through the Care About Earth […]
Guidepoint Opens Sydney Office
Guidepoint, an expert network announced today the expansion of its global footprint with the opening of its newest office in Sydney, Australia. Located at the Sydney CBD, the city’s business, commerce, and retail hub, Guidepoint’s office will be home to a new local team specifically assembled to meet the expert needs of top-tier consulting firms, […]
Don’t Be Dazzled By Fancy Offices & Walls Of Awards! How To Pick A Digital Agency In 27 Steps
B&T's never dazzled by fancy offices & walls of awards! A fully-stocked bar, yes; never fancy offices & walls of awards!
Hilton Tops List Of World’s Most Valuable Hotel Brands
When you charge $22 for a VB in the mini-bar, it's not difficult to see the value of the world's top hotels.
Monday TV Wrap: MasterChef Final (Part One) Tops Entertainment Ratings
MasterChef final nabs 799,000 last night. Would've got to 800K had it not been banned in the Calombaris household.
Thinkerbell Unveils Latest Work For The Guide Dogs
If you love cute dogs, look no further than a Guide Dogs Australia ad or practically every toilet paper commercial.
BMF Promotes Pia Chaudhuri To ECD
The ALDI Prosecco, ALDi spumante and ALDI Moscato popping in the BMF offices as Pia Chaudhuri elevated to ECD role.
Omnicom Launches Bespoke Agency Trio To Handle Pepsi’s Local Media
Apparently, Pepsi invariably wins in any cola taste test challenge. Even more so if you put Jack Daniels in it.
7News Condemned For Social Media Post After Racist Targeting Of Black English Football Players
It's never a good look when news outlets become the news themselves. Hopefully there's lessons learned in this disaster.
Ballistic Launches Reef Beer In Aid of The Great Barrier Reef
Ballistic Beer Co has launched a new range of Reef beers, with ten cents from every can being donated to Eco Barge Clean Seas (EBCS). Created to suit the sultry Queensland coastal climate, Reef Lager and Reef Pale Ale were launched at Ballistic Whitsundays today. The Reef beers are available exclusively in regional Queensland, and […]
Clems Melbourne Swallows Swisse Wellness’ Creative
Vitamin supplements are the perfect and safe way of spending $50 to watch your urine turn a strange yellow colour.
Clean Up On Aisle Ad Tech! How We Can Fix The Supply Chain
Look, it's expert tips on fixing tech's supply chain that don't require rubber gloves, a plunger and a bottle of Drano.