Market & Insights Platform PureSpectrum Continues Its APAC Expansion

Following the opening of its APAC HQ in Singapore, PureSpectrum has announced veteran talent and a new Australian office to its roster.

This continued investment in exceptional talent demonstrates the agency’s commitment to industry-leading quality and making researchers’ jobs easier globally.

The PureSpectrum Sydney office will be headed by Anthony O’Brien who assumes the role of vice president, ANZ. A former sales director for Cint Australia, O’Brien brings over 15 years of domain and customer experience that will be vital in cementing the company’s Pacific offerings.

James Rogers, managing director APAC, commented: “The continued success of PureSpectrum stems from our talent density and relentless pursuit of quality and delivery. Having worked closely in the past, I know Anthony to be a leader who powerfully drives growth and industry partnerships. Demonstrating the PureSpectrum ethos, he was the top choice to join our sales leadership team.”

O’Brien added: “The Australian and New Zealand markets have been looking for a quality-focused solution to enable seamless end-to-end research. In joining PureSpectrum, I look forward to bringing innovation and client-first solutions to research and media agencies alike.”

In tandem, Daniel Soh (main photo) joins PureSpectrum Asia in Singapore as senior account director. Soh, with over 10 years of experience working with clients across SEA for Kantar, GfK, and Acorn, will be a strong addition to the core regional team working closely with PureSpectrum’s international and domestic lead accounts in Asia.