Publicis Media Exchange Appoints Rowena Newman As Head Of Media Intelligence

Publicis Groupe’s media investment arm, Publicis Media Exchange (PMX), today announced the appointment of Rowena Newman to the new role of Head of Media Intelligence – charged with leading the development and implementation of key strategic projects to drive the PMX investment product across Australia and New Zealand.

Newman joins PMX with more than 20 years’ experience in global brand strategy and marketing operations. The last six years have seen her launch and drive the development of ThinkTV and ThinkPremiumDigital as Head of Marketing, with a focus on creating partnerships that results media effectiveness for clients. Newman has also previously worked client side, including as Head of Media ANZ for Reckitt.

She commences in her new role effective immediately, reporting into the managing director of PMX, Anthony Ellis. “Rowena’s extensive brand marketing background, as well as her most recent role focused on shaping the media landscape at Premium Content Alliance makes her the perfect person to lead the PMX Media Consultancy division that consists of qualified media auditors and media research analysts,” Ellis said

“Over the past two years, the PMX auditing team has built a media intelligence platform that connects strategic decision-making and the commercial impact of those decisions; empowering Publicis Groupe’s agencies to make informed planning and buying decisions, with a clear focus on what matters – helping our clients grow.”

As part of her role, Newman will ensure PMX is creating central partnership solutions that look beyond media alone, with a focus on incorporating the breadth of the marketing business solutions offered by Publicis Groupe.

Newman said: “I’m excited to be joining Publicis at such an exciting time for the organisation, and thrilled to be able to continue to help marketers build strong and effective campaigns, as the media environment continues to evolve. I love the passion and energy of client-agency relationships and cannot wait to get started.”

On her time at the industry body, ThinkTV CEO, Kim Portrate said: “Rowena has made an incredible contribution to our business. She literally helped build it from the ground up – all of us in one room, working through what we could do to help advertisers do more with their media choices. Without her work we would not be where we are today.

“We’re so glad that she has found the perfect partner for the next part of her professional journey. And while we’ll miss her sharp, strategic mind and marketing smarts, we wish her the best and know that she will achieve amazing things in her new role at Publicis and their clients.”