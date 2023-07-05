Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”

Priceline Calls Aussies To "Stand Up For The Sisterhood"
    Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians.

    Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the campaign, as they prepare to take to the stage alongside Dave Hughes and Lizzy Hoo for a one-night-only ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’ comedy charity show in Melbourne on 16 August.

    Priceline Sisterhood Foundation Patron Ita Buttrose said, “For almost a decade, I’ve been patron of the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation which supports a range of causes that most Australian women can relate to in some way. The Foundation and its annual fundraising campaign allows us to come together and stand up for the women in our lives.”

    The integrated campaign includes traditional media, digital media, OOH and in-store marketing, as well as a consumer competition to drive $1 million in donations. Running from 29 June to 26 July, the campaign encourages consumers to donate in store or online at Priceline Pharmacy. Customers who donate $2 or more can enter a competition via a dedicated microsite (sisterhoodstandup.com.au) to win one of 10 VIP double passes to the one-night-only charity show worth $2,000.

    Priceline Pharmacy head of marketing, Gabrielle Tully said: “Priceline Pharmacy’s annual Sisterhood fundraising campaign is a highlight on the marketing calendar each year. It allows us to engage in a truly unique campaign using various touch points and connect with our customers to educate them about the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation and its support of its charity partners.”

    “The heavy lifters here are our stores, who go to incredible effort to fundraise in their communities. As a brand, the Sisterhood campaign is something we’re immensely proud of.” Lizzy Hoo said, “I’m in awe of women and their strength which is what the Stand Up for the Sisterhood campaign celebrates. Looking forward to a comedy show full of inappropriate conversations, which is what my friends and I do very well, and celebrating sisterhood.”

    Claire Hooper said: “I love a comedy night for a good cause, the laughs are richer when you know you’ve all supported a sister just by turning up.”

    Media engagement is led by independent creative communications agency humann. with the support of experiential agency Banter, who will manage the consumer competition and microsite campaign element. The Priceline Pharmacy marketing team will lead the digital promotion of the campaign to its 8 million+ Sister Club members and via its website and social media channels.

