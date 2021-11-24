Post-It Brand’s ‘A Little Space To Think’ Campaign Launches Expert Masterclasses Via 3M

Post-It Brand's 'A Little Space To Think' Campaign Launches Expert Masterclasses Via 3M
The ‘A little space to think’ campaign from Post-It via 3M, introduced a series of masterclasses, teaching new ways to collaborate and encourage creativity.

The masterclasses aim to bridge the gap between the online and offline worlds and give people ‘A little space to think.’

The new masterclasses support Aussies who are working and studying online with expert advice for navigating the online world and fostering creativity and collaboration offline.

The campaign saw Post-It take over cluttered news sites and block out Facebook, Instagram and TikTok feeds with the colours of their Super Sticky Notes to prompt users to tap out of the endless scroll.

A survey by Omnipoll Australia, commissioned by Post-It, revealed 60 per cent of Aussies who have been working from home over the past 3 months feel locked to a computer.

This is affecting their motivation, overall wellbeing, and ability to think creatively.

Post-It brand shopper marketer, Sipi Chanda, said: “Online working and studying has changed the way we interact.

“We’ve brought together leading experts in their respective fields to share their working practices and tips for merging their online and offline worlds, improving performance, optimising collaboration and creativity, and generally helping to support overall wellbeing.”

The new masterclasses will be led by people with a variety of different skills.

CEO and founder of Beautiful Minds, Marina Passalaris, will offer expert views in balancing online experiences in the youth and parenting space.

Award-winning international cartoonist, Brett Bower, will give his tips on how to best harness creativity.

Sydney Uni student representative council president, Swapnik Sanagavarapu, will offer his thoughts on the impact of online study on the academic experience of Aussie students.

Finally, the founder of coaching and consulting firm Leading Wall, Vanessa Fudge, will discuss how future generations of business leaders can understand remote leadership, organisational and team wellbeing.

She will also discuss strategies to sustain energy, engagement, and performance as people navigate the impact and changes of COVID.

The masterclasses will be released across Post-It Brand social channels over the coming weeks.

