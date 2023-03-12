Pollinate & The Influence Group Name Shannon Kenna As Canberra MD
The Influence Group and its strategic consulting and insights business Pollinate today announced the appointment of Shannon Kenna (lead image) as managing director of both companies’ Canberra offices, effective 4 April.
Kenna brings with her a diverse skillset spanning marketing, media relations, research and corporate communications. She will join The Influence Group and Pollinate executive teams.
Kenna has a strong public sector background across social policy, public affairs and government administration, most recently as Assistant Secretary Communications at Commonwealth Treasury, where she worked for eight years. She has also worked at the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science and the Department of Employment, Education and Workplace Relations.
Pollinate CEO, Howard Parry-Husbands, said: “We’re proud to welcome Shannon to our team as we focus on the expansion of our Canberra office.
“Shannon’s in-depth knowledge and experience in the local market will enable us to provide the most valuable thoughts and insights for our clients.
“With her demonstrated history of leading successful teams, we can’t wait to see our Canberra office go from strength to strength with Shannon at the helm,” he said.
The Influence Group CEO, Henry Tajer, said: “Shannon’s expertise and knowledge is an important next phase for The Influence Group, as we continue to partner with clients across a wide spectrum of the economy. Having Shannon lead our Canberra operations will enable us to partner with government in meaningful and effective ways that will showcase the role of influence in public and cultural communications.”
Kenna said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join Pollinate and The Influence Group as they enter this new phase for their business.
”Over my many years as a communications professional, I’ve seen the research pointing to the importance of influence in creating real change. It’s an aspect of communications that hasn’t been used to its fullest potential and I’m excited to join the team that is paving the way for this new direction.”
Pollinate is part of the fast-growing marketing and strategic consulting business, The Influence Group, which also owns Social Soup, the largest influencer marketing business in Australia and New Zealand.
Please login with linkedin to commentpollinate The Influence Group
Latest News
News Corp Australia To Cut 200 Jobs As Part Of Global Cost-Cutting Strategy
According to reports, News Corp is going to cut up to 200 jobs as it launches a global cost-cutting drive. According to the Australian Financial Review, News Corp is shifting its strategy from increasing subscribers to cutting spending amid fears of a reduction in consumer spending. News Corp owns The Daily Telegraph, The Herald Sun, The Australian and Vogue […]
TBWA Sydney Announces Slew Of New Hires
TBWA\Sydney has expanded its strategy department, promoting Sebastian Revell to head of strategy and hiring specialists to bolster its strategic offering across the total brand experience. Prior to joining TBWA\Sydney three years ago, Revell’s career spanned both media and creative agency roles, as well as client-side. Currently, he strategically leads the agency’s partnerships with Tourism […]
Protestors Gather Outside Network 10 Following Bizarre “Open Letter” Asking Advertising Execs To Boycott The Network
Christian protestors gathered outside Network 10’s Pyrmont office on Saturday, as reports emerge that a number of The Project staff, including Sarah Harris, have received threats following a Jesus joke made on the show. A crowd of around 100-200 people gathered outside the network on Saturday morning holding placards with Jesus’s face on them. The […]
Are Men’s Mag’s Back? Esquire Launches In Australia
Switzer Media & Publishing announced that the US men’s fashion magazine Esquire would launch into the Australian market after the successful relaunch of Harper’s Bazaar in 2021. “It was the success of Harper’s that led [Switzer founder] Alex Switzer to negotiate with our partner and publishing giant Hearst, to add the highly respected global title […]
Is A ‘Headless’ CMS The Answer To Better Public Sector CX?
Ahead of Innovation Australia, Marcus Paterson, Storyblok’s Sales Director, APAC explains why government bodies and departments need to reconsider their content management systems if they’re serious about delivering better digital experiences. The pressure is on government agencies across the ANZ region to develop and deliver better, more efficient digital experiences digitally, as citizens grow hungry […]
Windsorborn Wins ANCAP SAFETY’s Social & Creative
Independent vehicle safety testing and consumer advocate, ANCAP SAFETY, has engaged Windsorborn as its social media strategy and creative performance agency. The engagement serves to further elevate ANCAP SAFETY’s already strong level of brand recognition across the Australian and New Zealand markets by targeting niche consumer cohorts and encouraging their consideration, active use, and peer social sharing of […]
LADbible Partners With Tourism WA In Campaign To Attract Working Holidaymakers
In a first-ever collaboration between the social publisher and a tourism client, LADbible Group and Tourism Western Australia have together launched a campaign to inspire working holiday makers to consider Western Australia as their Australian state of choice. The campaign – ‘Follow the Sun’ – leverages LADbible Group’s global audience and is aimed at inspiring […]
Andy Copeland Returns To UM As Brisbane GM
Media agency, UM Australia has appointed digital expert, Andy Copeland (lead image) to the newly created role of general manager, Brisbane. Copeland joins Brisbane’s leadership team, reporting directly to Anathea Ruys, CEO UM Australia. With an immediate remit to pave the way for sustainable future growth in Queensland’s burgeoning market, Copeland brings extensive business strategy […]
Hulsbosch Delivers New Identity For Coles’ Low-Sugar Snack Range
‘COLES JOYFUL’ COMPETES IN NUTRITIONAL SNACK SECTOR
Indie Agency Town Square Unveils “Australia By Train” For Travel Firm Journey Beyond
Journey Beyond, one of Australia’s leading travel and experience companies with a portfolio of tour, cruise and destination brands, including train journeys The Ghan, Indian Pacific and Great Southern, has launched a new brand platform and integrated campaign from Town Square. Independent Melbourne creative agency Town Square was tasked with bringing new levels of awareness […]
10 Set To Give The Betoota Advocate Boys Their Own TV Show
An iconic name on all social media feeds, it’s only natural for Paramount+ to turn to The Betoota Advocate to cover off on Australia’s most polarising news stories in the Paramount+ Australian original series The Betoota Advocate Presents. On creating this original series, editor at large, Errol Parker (left in lead image) and editor, Clancy Overall (right) said: “As Australia’s […]
News Corp Unveils Next Intake Of Journalist Cadet Program
News Corp has opened the next intake of its National Cadet Program, looking to hire new aspiring reporters to learn the most up-to-date skills future newsroom journalists require. Commencing in July 2023, the 12-month paid program offers the next generation of journalists the opportunity to learn and work across some of Australia’s most well-known media […]
The Future Of Programmatic CTV Buying Looks A Lot Like Linear
PubMatic’s associate director, customer success, Tim Purss, explains why the future of programmatic will be more transparent and more like old-fashioned linear TV ad buying. A major selling point of linear TV inventory is the information that comes with it. Linear buyers are able to pick specific genres, shows and even episodes. Publishers have been […]
TrafficGuard Scoops Tabcorp Digital Ad Measurement & Verification Work
Tabcorp has partnered with TrafficGuard for its digital ad measurement and verification (lead image: TrafficGuard co-founder and CEO Mathew Ratty). Existing customer Superbet has also expanded its partnership with TrafficGuard to include a range of other channels. “TrafficGuard is undeniably adding exceptional value to companies seeking to expand their customer base through digital advertising. We […]
Wonderful Digital Appoints Vaughan Moffitt As Head of Design
Wonderful has appointed Vaughan Moffitt as head of design. Moffitt has joined the Sydney agency from Deloitte, bringing with him 20 years of design experience. He has previously worked with leading brands including Universal Pictures, Toyota, Virgin Money, AMP, Cancer Council, CommBank, Honda, NRMA, Optus, Telstra, True Alliance, and Westpac. “Leaving the corporate world to […]
Riviana Foods Appoints By All Means For Brands Always And Toscano
Riviana Foods has appointed independent creative agency, By All Means, as its Australian communications partner for the Always Fresh and Toscana Brands. Riviana Foods is a proud Australian company, owned by the SunRice Group, and one of Australia’s leading food importers. A diverse business, Riviana Foods imports, distributes, manufactures and markets a number of highly […]
Global X ETFs Appoints Madden As Australian PR Agency
Specialist financial and corporate communications agency Madden & Assoc. (Madden) announced it had been appointed as the Australian PR firm to ETF provider Global X ETFs (Global X) in Australia following a competitive pitch process.
Chris Taylor Grills Industry Leaders At B&Ts Best Of The Best Lunch
Dying to know what Chris Howatson's act would be at King Charles' coronation? Your prayers are answered.
Apple’s Larry Jackson Launches Music Startup Gamma
But why didn't they go for Alpha or Beta? B&T investigates.
Le Pub APAC Appoints Hanh Kanssen As GM And Cyril Louis As ECD
Le Pub's new duo are said to still be in the pub celebrating the news.
Bonds Launches Rhythm Of The Night Campaign, Via ARC Factory
B&T has no interest in this campaign, considering that our nights are distinctly lacking in rhythm.
Thursday TV Ratings: Home And Away Wins For Entertainment
Is Home and Away really still the best thing on telly at the moment?
EssenceMediacom Retains $20 Million Nib Account
EssenceMediacom retains the Nib account. That's really the essence of the story.
Dove Launches “#TurnYourBack” Influencer Campaign In Response To TikTok Filter, Via Oglivy & DAVID
While the campaign is fantastic for women, it is proving less appealing to B&T's balding male staffers.
Supercars Heats Up With Panasonic Announced As Air Conditioning Partner
Supercars has announced Panasonic as its official air conditioning partner, starting at this weekend’s Thrifty Newcastle 500. Along with joining the championship as its official air conditioning partner, the starting order of each Repco Supercars Championship race will be presented on the Panasonic starting grid on live television broadcasts. “Panasonic globally has a history of […]
Remarkably, 100 Million People Use Bing Every Single Day
Bing is proving almost as popular as long walks in pouring rain and Gina Reinhart.
Women Leading Tech Early Bird Prices End Tonight
You have just under 12 hours to save your company some money and keep the beancounters onside. Do not delay!
QIC Launches Galaxy-First Interactive Space-Themed Shopping Centre
While the shopping centre might be out of this world, there is no news on spaceship parking provision.
Heineken Launches F1 Activations Across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth
Fast cars, beers, Aussies — what could go wrong? Not a lot, actually, given the beers are alcohol-free.
DPR&Co Wins KingGee Brand Repositioning Work After Four-Agency Pitch
Soft-handed creatives reportedly dreading having to talk to tradies in focus groups.
Ford Unveils “Men’s Only” Ford Explorer, With No GPS Or Heaters…
Ford reckons men like nothing more than being cold and lost.
Grammarly Releases AI-Powered Assistant, GrammarlyGo
Copywriters quake as Grammarly slowly replaces every facet of their job.
Kate Ritchie Joins Fitzy & Wippa In Sydney Breakfast
Kate Ritchie returns to the radio. No word on whether she's returning all the staplers she stole from the office.
Ute-beauty! Ford Ranger Dual-Cab Wins 2023 Drive Car Of The Year Award
In a sign of changing new car buyer preferences, and for the first time in its history, the 2023 Drive Car of the Year overall award has been won by a commercial vehicle. This year marks the 17th annual Drive Car of the Year awards, one of the longest-running, most expansive, and authoritative consumer automotive […]
We Are Social To Debut Virtual Influencer At SXSW
Oddly enough, no one seems to be mind that influencers might lose their jobs to AI.
In-House Agency Council Reveals First-ever Research Study Into In-House Media
In-House Agency Council Releases In-House Media report. And they say journalism is an insular industry.