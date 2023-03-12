Pollinate & The Influence Group Name Shannon Kenna As Canberra MD

The Influence Group and its strategic consulting and insights business Pollinate today announced the appointment of Shannon Kenna (lead image) as managing director of both companies’ Canberra offices, effective 4 April.

Kenna brings with her a diverse skillset spanning marketing, media relations, research and corporate communications. She will join The Influence Group and Pollinate executive teams.

Kenna has a strong public sector background across social policy, public affairs and government administration, most recently as Assistant Secretary Communications at Commonwealth Treasury, where she worked for eight years. She has also worked at the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science and the Department of Employment, Education and Workplace Relations.

Pollinate CEO, Howard Parry-Husbands, said: “We’re proud to welcome Shannon to our team as we focus on the expansion of our Canberra office.

“Shannon’s in-depth knowledge and experience in the local market will enable us to provide the most valuable thoughts and insights for our clients.

“With her demonstrated history of leading successful teams, we can’t wait to see our Canberra office go from strength to strength with Shannon at the helm,” he said.

The Influence Group CEO, Henry Tajer, said: “Shannon’s expertise and knowledge is an important next phase for The Influence Group, as we continue to partner with clients across a wide spectrum of the economy. Having Shannon lead our Canberra operations will enable us to partner with government in meaningful and effective ways that will showcase the role of influence in public and cultural communications.”

Kenna said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join Pollinate and The Influence Group as they enter this new phase for their business.

”Over my many years as a communications professional, I’ve seen the research pointing to the importance of influence in creating real change. It’s an aspect of communications that hasn’t been used to its fullest potential and I’m excited to join the team that is paving the way for this new direction.”

Pollinate is part of the fast-growing marketing and strategic consulting business, The Influence Group, which also owns Social Soup, the largest influencer marketing business in Australia and New Zealand.