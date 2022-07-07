Pollinate Lands A Spot On The AFR’s 2022 Sustainability Leaders List

The Influence Group has congratulated its strategic consulting and insights company, Pollinate, on its inclusion in The Australian Financial Review’s 2022 Sustainability Leaders list.

The list, in association with consulting firm BCG, celebrates the Australasian companies that are making real progress in tackling sustainability challenges – and delivering business value along the way.

Pollinate was listed as an innovator in the Professional Services, Engineering and Advisory category, along with four other companies: Arup, Fair Supply, Worley and Aurecon Group.

The Australian Financial Review wrote: “Sustainability leaders Pollinate has surveyed over 25,000 Australians via ‘The Pulse’ across topics related to the environment, society and economy since 2007. Findings are shared via reports and webinars to clients and the public for free to enhance and advance evidence-based decision-making.

“Data from the survey has been used by hundreds of businesses to improve decisions and Pollinate has a unique longitudinal dataset of the topics important to Australians.”

Pollinate CEO, Howard Parry-Husbands (pictured), said: “Pollinate is proud to be recognised as the leading expert in sustainability in market and social research.

“Our number one position has been built on 16 years of commitment to fund The Pulse – a unique knowledge resource – as well as over 140 dedicated sustainability projects from consumer choice to food production, farming to forestry, the Great Barrier Reef and ozone GHGs.

“Our track record in applying systems thinking to develop sustainability strategies is unparalleled and we look forward to getting even better at it!” he said.

Pollinate is part of the fast-growing marketing and strategic consulting business, The Influence Group, which also owns Social Soup, the largest influencer marketing business in Australia and New Zealand. Together, Pollinate and Social Soup employ 50 people around Australia and have recorded revenue growth of 30 per cent a year over the past five years.