POLITIX Launches World’s First ‘Mo-Hair Suit’ For November
POLITIX have teamed up with Movember to launch the world’s first suit made of moustaches in support of men’s mental health.
The ‘Mo-Hair Suit’ is a single-breasted, two-piece made from real moustache hair and was tailored using custom-made materials by Melbourne-based artist Pam Kleemann-Passi, via Bullfrog, in an effort to initiate conversation around men’s health.
The suit is part of POLITIX and Movember’s ‘Worn to be Heard’ campaign which was launched today on Channel 9’s The Today Show.
“The number of men who take their lives is nearly double the national road toll,” said Dan Sparkes, Creative Director at Bullfrog.
“And globally, men die on average six years earlier than women, from largely preventable causes such as suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
“Covid-19 still dominates global health headlines, meaning Movember’s life-saving programs and messages of hope are in danger of going unheard this year.
“We wanted to give men and the media something to talk about.”
Kleemann-Passi, who sadly lost her husband to prostate and colorectal cancer in 2016, said she was fascinated by the way hair can transition from something so “normal” when attached to the body, to something “intriguing and disquieting” when removed.
“I want this suit to challenge, intrigue, amuse and start difficult conversations,” she added.
The hair was sourced from sustainable salons, as well as collaborators whose lives had been personally touched by men’s health issues.
Messages of support from these ‘Mo-bros’ and ‘Mo-sisters’, as well as a message from Kleemann-Passi has been printed on the inner-lining of the suit.
The ‘Worn to be Heard’ campaign also features a limited collection of POLITIX blazers, designed by artist-duo WBYK, which are screen-printed with provocative statements like ‘Grab Cancer by the Balls’ and ‘I Cry Like a Boss’.
“Everyone involved has brought their own personal experiences and purpose to this incredibly unique campaign,” said Richard Dalke, Head of Marketing at POLITIX.
“If it gives even one person a reason to speak up, then that’s worth a million moustache suits.”
Paul Burden, Head of Design and Creative at POLITIX added: “My father passed away on November 1st two years ago, from cancer. Typical man, he didn’t go to the doctor when he should have – when it was treatable.
“I hope this campaign gets people talking, and gives more men the courage to speak up, before it’s too late.”
Read more about The Mo-Hair Suit and Worn to be Heard campaign at politix.com.au, on Instagram @politixmenswear and join the conversation at #worntobeheard. Or make a donation in support of men’s health at Movember.com.
If you’re struggling and need to speak to someone, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
CREDITS
Client: POLITIX
Head of Marketing: Richard Dalke – “For anyone who needs a reminder that a conversation can change your life”
Head of Design and Creative: Paul Burden – “For you Dad, forever in my heart”
Tailoring Designer: Marissa Falting – “For all young men to know that men’s health matters.”
Social, PR & Events Manager: Andrew Vance – “For that one conversation that helps”
Senior Graphic Designer: Melanie Stow – “For the men who think it’s brave to stay silent, speaking up is twice as tough.”
Cut & Sew Designer: Brad McLennan – “For every guy who is scared to speak up, you are not alone.”
Client: Movember
Strategic Partnerships Manager: Courtney Ward – “For giving all men a chance to live happier, healthier, longer lives.”
Head of Corporate Partnerships: Kieran Ryan – “For my mates that are no longer here.”
Senior Manager Corporate Partnerships: Katie Bailey – “For a way to start conversations.”
Material Artist: Pamela Kleemann-Passi – “For my dear late husband, Passi-Jo.”
Hair sourcing and treatment: Sustainable Salons – “For everyone on a mission to minimise our footprint and change lives”
Suit Tailor: Nico, Germanicos Bespoke Tailors
Agency: Bullfrog
CEO: Dalton Graham – “For Dad & Grandpa Norm – don’t stress, I’ll get checked.”
Planning Director: Chris Steele –”For every man who’s ever suffered in silence.”
Creative Director: Daniel Sparkes – “For those mates who find it awkward to talk.”
Senior Art Director: Katarina Matic – ”For all men, everywhere, always.”
Senior Copywriter: Lauren Eddy – “For my Dad, ever the stoic.”
Senior Art Director: Trent Hendrick – ”For my mates, family and colleagues.”
Senior Copywriter: Andrew Fisher – “For the quiet ones.”
Senior Account Director: Wil de Souza – “For those who felt there was no one to talk to.”
Senior Producer: Chris King – “For Rich.”
Producer: Sarah Lay – “For my family, who raised me and will always protect me.”
PR & Talent: Two Birds Talking
Account Coordinator: Brittany Manning – “For my Dad, brother and friends, I’m here for you just like you’re always here for me.”
HMU Artist: Banan MahmoudSound Recordist: Ben Bomitali
Sound: Colin Simkins, Gusto Studios
Editor: David Tse
Colourist: Dan Stonehouse, We Are Crayon: “For my Uncle Brett.”
Statement Jackets Production: Union
Talent: Sam Mac, Anthony Field, Lyndon Watts
Director: Declan Caruso
Photographer/DOP: Kit Baker
Producer: Haidee Lorenz
Prop Stylist: Morgan Ferguson
Stylist: Kirsty Barros
Hair & Makeup Artist: Chris Coonrod
Artists: WBYK
Screen printing: Squid Ink
