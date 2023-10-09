Pinterest Is Ready To Make Your Brand’s Christmas One To Remember
Christmas — the most wonderful time of the year, according to Andy Williams. But, for marketers, it’s a time that can make or break a brand’s year.
Every year, there is huge pressure on sales but with household budgets taking a beating due to inflation and the rising cost of living, Christmas 2023 is set to be even more challenging. For many marketers, this year will be all about performance and creatively engaging your customers
But, by being clever with your digital spend, you can get sales over the line, engage and inspire your audience and make this a Christmas to remember for everyone.
Reaching conversion-ready customers
Great marketing is all about reaching the right customer, at the right time, with the right product. But there are precious few places — particularly online — where that is possible.
On Pinterest, customers are not only looking to find their next purchase but they’re very likely to be ready to buy soon. In fact, more than 7.4 million unique visitors each month according to Ipsos Iris data, in Australia turn to the platform to help them plan and take action when they’re looking for Christmas gifts and other ideas. Adverts are not an interruption or a nuisance, they’re a valued part of the Pinterest experience.
Now, you might be forgiven for thinking that your brand doesn’t have a role to play in Christmas-themed ads. But you’d be wrong. Search terms around the festive period are going gangbusters on the platform.
Searches for “holiday party outfit,” for example, are up by 40 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, searches for “Christmas mimosas” are up by 70 per cent year-on-year and searches for “romantic gifts” are up 90 per cent year-on-year.
Regardless of whether you’re selling party-ready frocks and shirts, orange juice or sparkling wine, or any other gift — there are millions of buyers ready, waiting and willing to engage with your brand.
What’s more, almost four-fifths of Pinners are ready to spend more this festive season than last. That sort of intent could really make it a Christmas to remember.
Cutting through the Christmas clutter
The Christmas period is the busiest time for buying but, consequently, that makes it the busiest time for advertising on Pinterest and elsewhere.
But we can let you in on a secret — by using a variety of different ad formats your brand receives serious benefits. Conversion lift meta analysis revealed campaigns that used two or more ad formats were five times more likely to see incremental sales, and in Australia, a local analysis showed campaigns that have three ad formats drive three times higher brand awareness than those that use just one.
Fortunately, Pinterest has an almost unparalleled range of ad formats and creative insights to help your content shine and your products cut through the Christmas clutter.
The platform recently announced new ad formats that are set to wow and inspire your potential buyers, here are four ways to cut through:
The Premier Spotlight format is a premium video placement that lets marketers occupy the top spot on the Pinterest app’s home heed and search page for an entire day — in the run-up to Christmas, that kind of exposure would be huge for any company.
Even the likes of Giorgio Armani saw huge results when it took over the placement to launch its new refillable fragrance. The obviously stylish videos saw a 118 per cent higher completion rate compared to regular max-width video formats and a 40 per cent more efficient eCPM than the target.
Showcase Ads allow marketers to really tell their brands’ stories while spruiking a range of products, offers or ideas with a combination of a hero video or static asset with multiple supporting cards, plus clickable features to direct users to your site. Country Road stunned Pinners promoting its spring fashion range with inspo-sparking lifestyle shots leading to five times higher engagement compared to standard Pins.
Quiz Ads might sound simple but given Aussies’ love for trivia, the format can have huge results. Leggo’s “date night” recipe quiz asked users a series of simple questions and achieved a 72 per cent completion rate and a CTR 90 per cent higher than the industry average.
Last, but certainly not least, the Holiday Gift Badge lets users convert insight into action. These badges are available to the top 10 most-searched gift recipients, letting you transform seasonal product hype into inspiring gift ideas.
These tools mean that you can make Christmas the most wonderful time of the year for you and your customers, once again.
Please login with linkedin to commentPinterest
Latest News
Peter Dutton Fumes At The AFR’s “Offensive” Nazi Voice Cartoon, As Lawyers Called In
Hoped the Voice vote wouldn't descend into name calling, threats & an enraged Kamahl? Get your kaftan in a twist here.
Sunday TV Ratings: Bathurst Race Ratings Drop 400,000 Year-On-Year
For supercar fans, Bathurst is THE event of the year. However, despite the event’s popularity, there was a notable drop in ratings this year compared to last year. Last year as many as 1,060,000 people watched the race, which was up on the previous year and defied a general post-lockdown drop in televised sport. This […]
The Hallway Urges Adland To Have Better Conversations About The Voice Referendum
Although B&T applauds The Hallway for this work, with the vote this Saturday, it might be a little too late.
Principals Rebrands AAM Investment Group, Wins Design Award
Branding design agency Principals has refreshed the brand for AAM Investment Group (AAM) with the work recognised by the Better Future Sydney Design Awards. AAM identifies, investigates, funds and acquires high-quality investment assets for long-term investment. Through its funds, AAM has more than $1bn invested in beef cattle, lamb and wool sheep, cropping, poultry, and […]
Dentsu Creative And Foundation Join Forces On Kids Mental Health Campaign
UnLtd has brought together Dentsu Creative and Foundation to launch a national campaign for KidsXpress, a children’s mental health charity. The campaign ‘See the Signs. Heal the Hurt’ is launching this Mental Health Month to help parents and carers recognise distress in children as soon as possible. Margo Ward, founder and CEO of KidsXpress said: […]
MAGNA Study: 78% Of Aussies Regard Sustainability As Important, 82% Cite Barriers To It
Don't put the wine bottles in the yellow bin? You could be part of the 22% of Aussies indifferent to sustainability.
B&T’s Campaign Of The Month – The Monkeys’ Telstra Epic Takes The Win
It's B&T's campaign of the month for September & no surprises here! Well, other than B&T had a campaign of the month.
Instagram And Screen Australia Announce Winners Of 2023 First Nations Creator Program
Fifteen of the country’s emerging First Nations social media talent have this week been selected by Instagram and Screen Australia’s First Nations Department in the third edition of its successful First Nations Creator Program. Opening for applications earlier this year, the First Nations Creator Program is an initiative in partnership between Screen Australia’s First Nations Department […]
Green Friday Calls On Brands To Join Buy Better Week
Green Friday – the movement on a mission to turn the internet green – is set to launch its Buy Better week for the third year running, with a singular mission: to pave the way to a greener future by empowering consumers with sustainable choices. Under the helm of new CEO, retail veteran Melissa Drennan, […]
The Moments That Matter: Are Advertisers Underutilising The News?
Study reveals agencies ignoring news. This has had little to no impact on the Murdoch's bank balance, however.
Boomtown: Regional Australians Happier & More Positive Than City Dwellers
Boomtown study shows the regionals are happier. As if city rents & property prices hadn't already confirmed that.
CHEP Network Poaches Wunderman Thompson’s Robert Stone For People & Culture Role
Wunderman Thompson's Robert Stone jumps ship to CHEP. No news if he pinched the office Roget's People & Culture Almanac.
It’s A Quick 10 Questions With Former GroupM Supremo John ‘Steady’ Steedman
Ad legend John 'Steady' Steedman now enjoying a well-earned retirement. That was until B&T came calling.
“We Believe We’re Unbeatable” – Seven Declares 2023 TV Ratings Victory
With Seven's upfronts next week, B&T hoping this news translates to the fancy pants hors d'oeuvres and grog.
Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager
eCommerce retention marketing platform Yotpo has appointed Adam Ioakim as general manager for APAC. Adam has spent the past 15 years scaling global organisations in APAC and brings a wealth of experience leading marketing technology platforms, most recently at Klaviyo, a global technology company providing marketing automation solutions, where he held the role of vice […]
Hatched Appointed As Booktopia Agency Of Record
It was a dark and stormy night in the Hatched offices as it moistens its index finger to Booktopia's media.
News Corp Launches Wellness Travel Content Pillar Escape With Body+Soul
News Corp Australia’s leading health media brand Body+Soul will this weekend launch a new multi-platform wellness travel content pillar Escape with Body+Soul.
Controversial Columnist Joe Aston Quits The AFR
Controversial columnist Joe Aston has announced his decision to depart The Australian Financial Review after an extraordinary 12 years in which he turned the masthead’s Rear Window into one of the nation’s most riveting daily column, and among its most compelling journalism. Editor-in-chief of The Australian Financial Review, Michael Stutchbury said, “Joe is leaving at […]
Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo
This World Smile Day, Colgate is celebrating all smiles by adapting its iconic logo to represent the many different and beautiful smiles that surround us daily. The inaugural study, conducted by research company Pureprofile in August – September 2023, surveyed more than 4,000 individuals aged 16 to 55 years old across eight Asia-Pacific markets namely […]
Greenpeace Launches Campaign Attacking Woodside’s War On Whales, Via whiteGREY
Feeling full of beans ahead of the weekend? Bring things down a notch with this depressing (but important) campaign.
Prime100 Debuts “Slow Cooked” Pet Food Range Campaign, Via Guerrilla
Dogs are used to sell us anything from toilet paper to Taco Bell, but where they really excel is dog food commericals.
Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards
The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs) powered by iHeart, has announced its all-star finalist lineup for 2023 ahead of its award ceremony taking place on Tuesday 21st November, at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour. Reality TV and social media personalities, Matty J & Ash Wicks, are set to host this year’s award ceremony – the duo also […]
Opinion: Why The Yes23 Campaign Is A Lesson In Creative & Media Planning Failure
This columnist asks has adland failed the YES campaign? After all, it completely f@cked up the Clive Palmer campaign.
Thursday TV Ratings: The Block Helps Nine To A Narrow Win
Much of TV ad spend's aimed at FMCG consumers. So these numbers are ironic if you were doing the groceries last night.
Win Exclusive Prizes With Friday Trivia Time!
B&T's Friday trivia returns and this time with the lure of prizes! As yet undisclosed prizes, it needs to be stated.
Björk & Rosalía Team Up For Odd Campaign Against Industrial Fish Farming
B&T fully supports this work from Björk & Rosalía, all while bragging about nailing those dots above their names.
Dentsu Releases Its Annual Media Trends Report, The Pace Of Progress
Need something intelligent & insightful to say in the pub this afternoon? Plagiarise willingly from this erudite report.
B&T Awards The Work: Best Direct Response Campaign Rings Up The Shortlist
Once again, B&T showcasing the work from B&T Award nominees. It's like the awards just without a wine waiter.
Aussies To Spend More In Q4, But Spending Will Be Conscious
Despite the well-publicised economic headwinds, The Trade Desk has good news for brands and marketers: research shows nearly a third (32 per cent) of Aussies are set to spend more in the Q4 sales period. However, while consumers are ready to spend, they will be adopting a ‘conscious consumerism’ mindset, The Trade Desk said. This […]
News Corp Sold Its Shares In Betr Just Four Months After $70m Investment
It's been revealed News sold its Betr shares after four months. Not before Rupert had a win at Flemington in race seven.
Edwina McCann & Rose Herceg’s Take On Gen Z’s Damaging Desire For Designer Dupes
Admittedly, B&T did pen this fake fashion piece while wearing head-to-toe Versace we bought in Kuta.
Doritos Launches Super Limited-Edition Coriander Flavour
There's two types of people - those who indicate when merging & those who don't. Oh, & those who f@cking hate coriander.
WILDLINGS Produces Radio Ads In First Nations Languages To Support Yes Vote
Latest YES campaign proves you don't need John Farnham or anyone sporting a mullet for that matter.
Burnt Turkeys Star In Witty Work For KFC As It Touts Itself As The Thanksgiving Alternative
Does your Christmas turkey have the aroma of screeching tyres and texture of a Sherrin football? You'll empathise here.
The Matildas Helps Optus Recover $1 Billion in Brand Value
Study finds Matildas helped Optus recover a $1B in brand value. Locking Gladys Berejiklian in a cupboard also helped.
LSKD Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign With New Doco “We Rise”
If it comes marked "breast cancer awareness", it always has B&T's absolute undivided attention. Hence this.