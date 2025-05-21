Perfect Night To Birth A Child In A Car: KiwiPlates Unveils Newest Instalment Of ‘Everyone Has A Story’, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

KiwiPlates has released a new and very unexpected story in the latest instalment of their ‘Everyone has a Story’ brand platform, created by Saatchi & Saatchi NZ. As New Zealand’s only personalised plate provider, KiwiPlates continues to inspire people with meaningful and memorable stories to get a customised plate.
The film follows a young couple as they leave home in the middle of the night to get to the hospital urgently as the woman is going into labour. However, things don’t go quite as planned, and events play out in a deserted carpark of a mall instead. The film ends by suggesting a personalised plate the couple will one day get to immortalise this unusual evening.
“When we struck upon this idea, it was amazing how many people knew someone who has had this kind of experience,” said Steve Cochran, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi NZ.
“I know of two such couples. But despite it being such a familiar story, as far as we could find, it’s never been utilised in advertising. It seemed a great opportunity to do so for KiwiPlates, especially given the natural role a car plays within it.”
Directed by Jane Shearer at 3&7, the result is a beautifully balanced story told with both humour and intensity, as the protagonists deal with their predicament.
“While the script required a lot of screaming and terse yelling in order to be authentic, we also needed a good number of lighter moments to defuse the intensity and keep it entertaining,” added Cochran. “Jane and her editor, Courtney, nailed it.”
“This new commercial serves two major purposes for us,” said Mark Wilson, CEO of KiwiPlates.
“Firstly, it builds on the platform we’ve been running for the last four years with perhaps my favourite story yet. But it also introduces our refreshed branding with a new logo and design, marking the start of some exciting new stuff ahead.”
The campaign launched May 18, consisting of various versions of the film across channels and complementary OOH.
Credits
Production Partner Credits
Director, Jane Shearer, 3 & 7
Producer, Larisa Tiffin, 3 & 7
DOP, Marty Williams
Production Designer, Guy Treadgold
Casting Agent, Adrian Dentice
Post House, Offline – ARC, Grade/Online Blockhead
Post Producer, Meg Strange, Blockhead
Editor, Phoebe Taylor, ARC
Colourist, Matic Prusnik, N/A
Lead VFX artist, Richard Betts, Blockhead
Audio Engineer, Cam Ballentyne
Agency Credits
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, Mark Cochrane, Saatchi & Saatchi
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER, Steve Cochran, Saatchi & Saatchi
EXEC CREATIVE DIRECTOR, Lee Sunter, Saatchi & Saatchi
SENIOR ART DIRECTOR, Tim Yates, Saatchi & Saatchi
SENIOR COPYWRITER, Josh Stuart, Saatchi & Saatchi
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, Jane Mill, Saatchi & Saatchi
SENIOR PRODUCER, Jess Drysdale, Saatchi & Saatchi
GROUP BUSINESS DIRECTOR, Aaron Hodgeson, Saatchi & Saatchi
SENIOR BUSINESS MANAGER, Arnav Giri, Saatchi & Saatchi
Client Credits
MANAGING DIRECTOR, Mark Willson, KiwiPlates
MARKETING MANAGER, Josh Brundell, KiwiPlates