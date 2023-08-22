Patties Foods Appoints TBWA\Melbourne & United As Its Full-Service Agency

Patties Foods, frozen food and ready meals manufacturer, has appointed TBWA\Melbourne as its integrated full-service agency.

Under this new partnership, TBWA\Melbourne will be responsible for handling all creative output – a remit spanning advertising, packaging and social, across Patties Foods’ portfolio of fourteen brands including the iconic Four’N Twenty. Housed within TBWA and already servicing agency brands including Nissan, Continental Tyres and Moderna Pharmaceutical, United will lead all media functions – strategy, planning, buying and measurement across all channels. The integrated agency model respects specialisation whilst removing duplication and process inefficiencies.

Anand Surujpal, general manager – marketing, innovation & international, Patties Foods, commented “At this pivotal time for Patties Foods and its brands, we are beyond excited to elevate the organisation’s potential in partnership with TBWA\Melbourne and United. We will continue to challenge category conventions and build our diverse portfolio of products as we strive to stretch and develop our iconic brands to maximum potential. We welcome TBWA\Melbourne and United to our family of partners and look forward to grasping a fully integrated approach to further connect with new audiences in fresh and compelling ways.”

Paul Reardon, chief creative officer, TBWA\Melbourne, continued “Patties Foods is home to some of Australia’s most legendary food brands. During the pitch process it became immediately apparent that we shared the same views and passion for growth and creativity. We spent a lot of time speaking about Disruptive creative work — work that will span the entire customer experience — being the best way to unlock even more growth and fame for their brands. It’s been very exciting getting to know the Patties team. We can’t wait to get started on the work.”

Tony McKay, Precision marketing & media lead, United, added “As advertising becomes more dynamic, personalised and data-led, having the creative assets and media moments being crafted together delivers not only a seamless client experience, but bigger commercial impact. We’re excited to push creative boundaries and drive influence in a meaningful way for Patties Foods”.

Patties Foods’s portfolio includes Four’N Twenty, Herbert Adams, Leader, Patties, On The Menu, Lean Cuisine, Fitness Outcomes, Boscastle, Ruffie Rustic Foods, Weight Watchers, Annabel Karmel, Super Nature, and Nanna’s.

TBWA\Melbourne and United are part of Omnicom Group.

