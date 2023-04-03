Paramount Updates Digital Ad And Streaming Team

Paramount Updates Digital Ad And Streaming Team
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Paramount ANZ has unveiled its new digital advertising leadership team as it focuses on key growth areas including “innovation, data and monetisation”.

The team will operate under the leadership of Diane Ho, national digital sales director and Shani Kugenthiran, digital advertising strategy and product director.

Diane Ho leads the digital advertising sales team and Shani Kugenthiran and her team will develop and deliver the overarching commercial strategy of Paramount ANZ’s streaming platforms across digital, ad products, data monetisation and advertising technology.

Ho said: “Our multidisciplinary digital sales team will support clients to capitalise on existing opportunities and keep future-focussed as we continue to respond to an evolving market.”

“We’re unlocking shared value and business growth for advertisers and Paramount ANZ by delivering meaningful and connected customer experiences through advanced use of data and technology,” added Kugenthiran.

The new Paramount ANZ digital advertising leadership team includes Zoe Kostos, head of commercial innovation; Milan Blazevic, head of programmatic, Phil Hammond, head of commercial data; Emily Rebecca Smith, commercial transformation lead; and James Vongdara, head of advertising platforms.

According to LinkedIn, most joined Paramount in the second half of last year, aside from Vongdara who joined in March after leaving SBS in December last year.

The team have held senior leadership roles across the industry including Seven West Media, OMD, The Trade Desk, SCA, Ziff Davis, Crimtan, Foxtel Media, Sky UK, SBS, GroupM and Dentsu.

Zoe Kostos, head of commercial innovation, is responsible for Paramount ANZ’s ad product strategy and innovation roadmap with a focus on developing new opportunities to increase advertising revenue and overall business growth.

Zoe started at Paramount ANZ last year and was instrumental in key partnerships with Innovid and KERV Interactive and the launch of premium digital ad products, Dynamic Video, AdSelector and BrandBOOST.

Blazevic, head of programmatic, will provide strategic leadership and decision making across the network’s suite of ad products and deliver best-in-class client solutions.

Blazevic will build and maintain strong client relationships with vendors, agencies and trading desks as well as thought leadership on planning, buying and evaluation of programmatic platforms, vendors, adigitalnd strategies including internal and external relationships with demand-side and supply-side platforms as well as data partners.

As head of commercial data, Phil Hammond will drive the strategic development and vision to commercialise Paramount ANZ’s data sets through unique product roadmaps that complement business and client needs.

Hammond will develop a holistic data product strategy that balances diverse perspectives, harnesses innovation and connection, maintains confidence and trust with users, and meets commercial business goals.

Commercial transformation lead, Emily Rebecca Smith will deliver a roadmap of initiatives unlocking Paramount ANZ’s long-term commercial growth and ensure customers underpin all digital strategies and data product development.

Working with cross functional teams, Emily will deliver unified, accessible and scalable solutions and enhance the network’s ability to address clients’ short- and long-term business challenges through data partnerships, audience enrichment and platform capability.

And James Vongdara as head of advertising platforms, will lead Paramount ANZ’s advertising technology strategy.

With more than 15 years digital experience across publishers and broadcasters, Vongdara will harness ad technology to drive revenue and deliver exemplary ad experiences across Paramount ANZ’s programmatic, ad product and data initiatives.

The new digital advertising leadership team is in market now collaborating with colleagues across the Paramount ANZ sales team and working closely with clients.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Digital ads Paramount ANZ

Latest News

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing
  • Opinion

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing

Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. Here’s Aitken’s top tips for when your innovation ideas turn from fab to flop… Innovation programs are often unsuccessful. Even though the intent is there, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience
  • Technology

Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience

Supercars has appointed DDB Group’s Tribal to deliver a martech and digital transformation that will turbo-charge Supercars fans’ experience both in Australia and globally. As part of a competitive pitch process, Tribal DDB proposed a transformation which will see the brand deliver a data-rich experience for fans, bringing them closer than ever to their favourite […]

Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV
  • Advertising

Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV

Sportsbet’s CEO, Barni Evans (pictured), said that a balance needed to be struck when it came to regulations on gambling adverts on free-to-air TV. “We acknowledge there is community sentiment on the volume of advertising,” Evans told the Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs’ inquiry into gambling advertising. A recent study from the […]

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
  • Media

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director

Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]

These hiding spots are so easy
  • Marketing

28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research

According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts. Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, […]

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX
  • Media

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX

Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To has distanced itself from shareholder BWX, the house of natural brands on the brink of collapse today.  After suffering a staggering statutory loss of $335 million in FY22, BWX has been attempting to refinance its loans with Commonwealth Bank since November. Commonwealth’s agreement to not act on loan breaches […]

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales
  • Media

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales

The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region. Tod’s role ensures maximum impact […]

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio
  • Opinion

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio

Chris Taylor gives bona fide advice for ABC Radio's woes. As a heads up if you were expecting a laugh over bona fide.