Pamela Anderson Swaps Playboy For Home Renovations In New Foxtel Reality Show

Global icon Pamela Anderson taking a break from Hollywood life and returning to her roots, as she embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property.

Anderson’s passion for design and gift for renovating spaces has inspired her to redevelop the six-acre waterfront property on Vancouver Island, which she purchased from her late grandmother over 25 years ago.

A project of this scale will test Pamela’s patience and her personal life as she tries to remain focused on her dream for the property: to embrace her family’s past and fulfill her vision for the future.

Anderson enlists a dream team of contractors, including her former husband Dan (construction), contractor Darren, designer Francesca, construction consultant Kenny and input from her parents Carol and Barry to execute her romantic and glamorous vision. Over the course of the season, they work alongside Pamela through the stresses, struggles, budget, and time constraints of this extraordinary renovation.

Anderson said: “It’s an interesting journey, I couldn’t have imagined this 20 years ago when I was doing Baywatch that I was actually going to come home. After the life I have had in Hollywood and all around the world, to come back in one piece is pretty much a miracle.

“I was overwhelmed with my life in LA, my marriages, and my career. Time just passed so fast, but I kept this place. I came back to Vancouver Island to the right where I started from, I feel like I am the custodian of this property which has been in the family a long time. I want to see how beautiful I can make it for generations to come.”