Oz Open Winner Jannik Sinner Set To Earn A Cool $23K For An Insta Post

Analysis of data from an influencer marketing calculator reveals that Jannik Sinner, the 2024 winner of the men’s singles Australian Open title, can now earn up to $23,040 per sponsored Instagram post.

Research conducted by experts at KingCasinoBonus.uk used Social Blade to reveal that the tennis star’s Instagram following skyrocketed by over half a million, 511,769 to be exact, in the 24 hours following his first Grand Slam win.

The 22-year-old Italian has also emerged as one of the most admired players at this year’s Australian Open, as his engagement rate is an impressive 15.9 per cent compared to the benchmark rate of one per cent. This contributes to his ability to charge up to $23,040 per post.

Ionut Marin, Chief Editor of KingCasinoBonus.uk commented on the findings: “Tennis stars wield considerable influence not only on the court but also through social media. By leveraging their large following, they can amplify their presence, show a different side to themselves, and promote tennis globally.”

“It will be interesting to see what sponsorship and brand deals come out of Sinner’s success and if he can replicate his performance at the next Grand Slam.”