OZ Design Furniture To Undergo Digital Transformation Journey With UnDigital

Australian owned and operated retailer, OZ Design Furniture has partnered with UnDigital for a large e-commerce transformation project.

The project will improve its website in user experience, general performance and systems integrations, reducing operational costs while increasing online profits.

Upon completion of the project, OZ Design Furniture will be able to capture data that will allow the team to serve dynamic content based on user behaviours to offer a personalised shopping experience, manage content easily from within their content management system (CMS), reap the benefits of an improved user experience, generate robust tracking reports, improve SEO ranking and nurture customers from the top of the customer experience funnel right down to the bottom, resulting in an increase in online sales.

Using UnDigital’s strategic digital transformation methodology, OZ Design Furniture will be able to roll out new and exciting features of the website in iterations, addressing the immediate needs of the business, while maintaining a consistent data flow to ensure there is no impact on day-to-day operations.

Paula Cincotta, associate director and head of marketing at OZ Design Furniture, said: “At OZ Design we focus on what we do best, which is providing Australian homes with inspirational furniture and homewares collections.

“Partnering with UnDigital allows us to continue doing that. Their expertise and enthusiasm to create what will be a first class customer experience is very exciting for us. Their ethos and culture truly match ours and we see them as an extended part of our family.”

UnDigital will work within existing systems to build future-proof, scalable foundations that will generate operational efficiencies across multiple parts of the business, reducing unnecessary costs and optimising the general website experience.

Andrew Cornale, co-founder and digital experience director of UnDigital, said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for our team. OZ Design Furniture is a well known Australian business with a rich history in the furniture industry, they have so much potential

“Coupled with our experience in technology, digital development and user experience, we’re well equipped to do amazing things for this business in terms of growth and sales. I fully expect to see their sales skyrocket once they’re set up with the right strategy.

“Myself and the team are beyond excited to be executing this for the OZ Design Furniture team and we can’t wait to see the rewards this brings to their business”.

The project is due for completion mid-next year, however, updates will be rolled out continuously between now and then.

“We’re super excited to be partnering with UnDigital and look forward to offering our customers a more seamless, innovative online experience,” added Cincotta.