Oxfam Australia Appoints Bullfrog As Creative Partner

Oxfam Australia has added independent creative business Bullfrog to its creative roster ahead of its upcoming repositioning work.

The appointment comes following their successful partnership earlier this year that resulted in the Trillion Dollar Bill campaign and stems from an ambition for the INGO to reinvigorate itself locally and launch a new brand proposition tackling inequality.

Says Ivor Vaz, marketing communication manager, Oxfam Australia: “Our sector is incredibly competitive, with around 60,000 charities registered nationally. We know we’re going to need to be bold in order to attract attention and engage the Australian public in tackling inequality to end poverty.

“Bullfrog bought a powerful combination of strategic insight, commercial thinking and provocative creativity to the table. Their ability to provide a long-term view on what success looks like and develop a platform with longevity and relevance made them the natural choice to partner with Oxfam Australia into the future.”

Says Matilda Hobba, managing director and partner at Bullfrog: “We’re living in strange times, with a lot needing to be done. We’re both grateful and excited to be able to help Oxfam Australia on their critical mission to tackle the global inequality crisis. Their collaborative nature – paired with their ambition to challenge convention and make real impact – makes this a very special partnership, and one that we value considerably”

The appointment continues Bullfrog’s momentum in 2023, with a raft of new client wins and the recent appointments of Matilda Hobba, Simon Bagnasco and Alex Speakman as partners in the business.

The brand campaign for Oxfam Australia is set to go live towards the end of July 2023.