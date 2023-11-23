Orchard Health Honoured At Pharmaceutical Marketing Excellence Awards
Orchard Health, part of the Orchard Group, has been the sole Australian agency to be recognised at the Pharmaceutical Marketing Excellence Awards (PMEA).
Orchard Health claimed a gong for GSK Australia’s ‘Know Shingles’ campaign in the Excellence in Engagement through Integrated Channels category.
The global PMEA awards recognise excellence and innovation in improving patient outcomes across 14 categories in European, international, and local markets.
Awarded for its impressive outcomes and execution, GSK Australia’s ‘Know Shingles’ is an integrated public education campaign aimed at raising both awareness and understanding of the prevalence, risk, and impact of shingles on older Australian adults.
The PMEA judges commented: “Know Shingles” is a well-designed and brilliantly executed public health campaign that delivered some great results. The judges were impressed by the level of depth the entry had, and thought the campaign was strongly executed to the content and channels that would work. The segmentation, messages and use of personas were all excellent, and the metrics comprehensive with tangible and impressive outcomes. A powerful and attention-grabbing submission that demonstrated a change in behaviour.”
Wai Kwok, CEO of Orchard Group said: “At Orchard we are driven by a passion for creating connected experiences for all our clients. This win is testament to the effectiveness of our healthcare partnerships and the work our brilliant people do. It’s fantastic to get recognised for pharmaceutical excellence at a global level, what a great way to close out 2023.”
