Optus And AIA Announce Partnership To Kickstart A Healthier 2021

Optus and AIA Australia have announced a partnership focused on “Connected Health”, to inspire consumer wellness and encourage people to live more active and healthier lifestyles.

AIA Australia is a life and health insurer that protects the health and wellbeing of more than 3.8 million Australians. In 2014 the company launched AIA Vitality, a world-leading health and wellbeing program, into the Australian market.

AIA Health Insurance provides members with a wide range of benefits including affordable dental care and discounts on optical products, and access to shopping rewards and additional benefits through AIA Vitality.

Optus and AIA customers will have access to exclusive offers to provide the extra motivation for Optus and AIA Health customers to start their wellbeing journey and achieve their health and fitness goals via the AIA Vitality program, their use of wearable devices, and the connectivity that Optus provides.

Within the Australian market, wearable sales are growing. AIA’s research shows that that 37 per cent of current AIA Vitality members have used a device to track their physical activity in the past year.

The digital fitness subscribers’ market also continues to increase these numbers and have been greatly accelerated by COVID-19, which has impacted customers’ behaviors and redefined their needs.

AIA Vitality data found that when Australia moved into lockdown in March and April 2020, members using wearable devices to track their activity increased by 23 per cent.

This partnership is a unique opportunity for Optus and our device partners to team up with a trusted health insurance provider – AIA Health Insurance – and jointly talk to customers about health, fitness and the opportunities that exist through connected wearables.

This partnership will continue to evolve over time with an expanded range of offers and functionalities, with the focus on driving a connected health experience to enrich the lives and wellbeing of our customers.

Matt Williams, Optus Managing Director of Marketing & Revenue said, “at Optus, our focus has been on continuing to take our customers’ experience to new levels and create unique customer connections, and this partnership with AIA is a perfect example of how we continue to surprise and delight our customers.”

“With this partnership, our customers are incentivised to stay healthy via the key features of the Smart Watch. They can also access AIA Vitality, which offers a dedicated program to help people know more about their health, and how they can improve their health and lifestyle behaviours.”

CEO and Managing Director of AIA Australia and New Zealand Damien Mu (pictured) said, “the opportunity to partner with Optus is really exciting as we can provide more Australians, through digital platforms, with the tools and techniques to take small steps to improve their health and wellbeing”.

“The pandemic has reminded us how important it is to look after our physical and mental health, as well as to stay connected with those we care about. The partnership between AIA and Optus has been developed as we both believe that supporting our customers in their wellbeing journey will help them to thrive and lead healthier, longer, better lives”.

