oOh!media Unveils 51 New Large Format Sites This Year

oOh!media continues to rapidly expand its large format digital network, launching seven new sites at premium locations across major arterials in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The latest large format digitals include another premium site in the exclusive Sydney suburb of Mosman. Positioned at the gateway of the lower north shore on Military Road, the high-impact overhead bridge position complements oOh!’s existing Mosman large format inbound digital locations and the exclusive Mosman Street Furniture network. oOh! maintains a dominant footprint across the Northern beaches all the way to Palm Beach.

The second Sydney digital site is located on a major thoroughfare, Parramatta Road near the cosmopolitan Norton Street hub in Leichhardt, targeting high volumes of outbound CBD audiences on one of Sydney’s busiest travel corridors.

oOh! also continues to strengthen its presence in Melbourne, with a new site on the West Gate Freeway and Western Ring Rd interchange, providing advertisers with the opportunity to also target eastbound traffic from the Princes Freeway.

At the Inner City Bypass at Bowen Hills, Brisbane, oOh! has launched two large format digitals. The bypass roadway is one of the busiest arterials in the city, offering multiple points of connecting roadways, including the Pacific Motorway, Clem Jones Tunnel and Airport Link Tunnel.

oOh! has also added two additional digital billboards on Toohey Road in Salisbury. Located in the southern Brisbane suburb, these digital portraits impact traffic heading between the M1 and Kessels and Riawena Roads.

“oOh! continues to invest in expanding our large format digital billboard network at premium locations that connect brands with audiences at scale. These seven new screens launch at a time when more people are outdoors preparing to enjoy Christmas and summer holidays, and as we look ahead to next year, oOh! will continue adding premium new sites to capture audience attention at scale and make brands unmissable,” oOh! chief revenue and growth officer, Paul Sigaloff, said.

oOh!, which is leading Out of Home to a digital first future, has added 51 large format digital sites this year in line with its strategic network expansion strategy. 40per cent of these are in the Sydney metro market, including a long-term agreement with EiMedia to represent its 17 digital billboards positioned on major Sydney roads and motorways.