oOh!media Strikes Deals With 10 Queensland Shopping Centres

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
oOh!media has strengthened its Queensland retail media portfolio, today announcing it has struck new and renewed long-term partnerships with 10 shopping centres across this key state.

oOh! has further extended its exclusive agreement with McConaghy Properties, adding Westlands Roma and Kingaroy Shoppingworld centres to its existing portfolio of key centres at Castletown Shoppingworld Townsville (lead image), Lismore Shopping Square, Toowoomba Plaza and The Ridge Toowoomba, which have all been renewed by oOh! and will transition to a fully digital network.

Further bolstering oOh!’s retail presence in Queensland is the long-term renewal of Underwood Marketplace, an exclusive oOh! centre which will also be fully digitised.

Other key retail centres finalising renewals with oOh! include, Raintrees Shopping Centre, Cairns; My Centre Nerang; Southport Park Shopping Centre and in Brisbane.

Cathy O’Connor, CEO of oOh! said: “The scale of our retail network in Queensland continues to grow. The addition of these new and renewed shopping centre partnerships combined with our continued commitment to invest in digitising many of our assets, means we can deliver increased audiences for advertisers and drive enhanced return on their investment during the critical consumer path to purchase journey.”

With these new and renewed shopping centres, oOh!’s Out of Home network of digital and classic assets now covers more than 500 retail centres across Australia, including 143 in Queensland, the second largest market behind New South Wales and the ACT combined.

Justin Kingston, national commercial director at oOh! added: “Across Queensland, oOh! is the market leader in retail media and we’re delighted to have secured key new centres as well as extending our agreements with existing partners, all with long-term contracts. As shoppers and tourists return in increasing numbers and with Queensland hosting some of the world’s premium sporting events, including FIFA Women’s World Cup next year and the Olympics, it will be the place to be and oOh! has the Out of Home network that delivers.”

The new shopping centre partnerships follows oOh!’s addition of four strategic large format sites in Queensland, including oOh!’s build and launch of a brand new digital site at Chermside and securing three key large format sites at Inner City Bypass, North Boondall and Normanby, as part of the Queensland Rail tender.

Cathy O’Connor oOh!Media

