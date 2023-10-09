oOh! Retail Media Arm Signs The Warehouse Group As Foundation Client

oOh! Retail Media Arm Signs The Warehouse Group As Foundation Client
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



oOh!media has announced that The Warehouse Group, New Zealand’s largest retail group, has become the foundation client for its reooh retail media business.

Working in partnership with The Warehouse Group’s retail media arm, MarketMedia and omnichannel retail media platform Zitcha, reooh will build a fully digital in-store screen network enabling advertisers to connect with consumers along the path to purchase.

The initial phase will see 65-inch digital panels installed at 60 Noel Leeming and The Warehouse stores which will be live for Black Friday and Christmas trading. By the second quarter of 2024, more than 330 freestanding and window screens will be installed as well as connecting existing screens into the new proposition.

Neil Ackland, chief content, marketing and creative officer, oOh!media said: “This partnership presents an incredible opportunity for reooh to collaborate with New Zealand’s largest retail group and one of the most innovative players in the ANZ retail media landscape. Leveraging the expertise of reooh, The Warehouse Group have invested in a premium in-store screen network that provides advertisers with a powerful opportunity to influence the path to purchase in a contextual environment”.

The partnership allows advertisers to buy a campaign across reooh’s in-store screen network inside The Warehouse Group’s stores and then extend that campaign to audiences across the oOh! network.

The Warehouse Group, which operates more than 260 stores, is a pioneer in retail media in ANZ. The launch of a digital screen network rounds out its retail media offering, including on-site and off-site media channels, providing advertisers access to a multi-category monthly audience of millions of customers.

Jonathan Waecker, chief customer and sales officer, The Warehouse Group, said: “Today’s shoppers crave immersive, experiential interactions both in-store and online, and expect advertising to seamlessly connect them with beloved brands in format that resonates with them. We’re excited to give our brand partners the ability to reach those shoppers while in-store with high-quality digital executions – with many suppliers already placing forward bookings. Our launch partners include Google, Lego, and Microsoft.

“Working with reooh, with their level of scale and expertise in Australia and New Zealand, was an easy choice for us, and the partnership is one that will bear fruit for many years”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

oOh!Media

Latest News

Melbourne Comms Agency Papermill Appoints Sarah Young As MD
  • Marketing

Melbourne Comms Agency Papermill Appoints Sarah Young As MD

Integrated full-service communications agency Papermill has announced its most significant hire to- date, unveiling agency veteran Sarah Young as the first managing firector in the company’s 14-year history. Young steps into the role following her position as managing director at iD Collective. Throughout her career she has amassed over 17 years’ experience across independent agencies, […]

Seven PR Tips For Savvy Brands In 2024
  • Opinion

Seven PR Tips For Savvy Brands In 2024

Gareth Finch (lead image) is the founder and managing director of Bumpp, a PR and marketing agency whose mission is to “make people better”. In this guest post, Finch is an early contender for 2024 predictions as he outlines his seven tips for PR savvy brands for the next 12 months… As the sun heats […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Rifle Agency Announced As Australian Agency Of Record For Vertiqal Studios
  • Marketing

Rifle Agency Announced As Australian Agency Of Record For Vertiqal Studios

Rifle Agency has been appointed as the agency of record for Vertiqal Studios, a global digital media entertainment, production and distribution company. Rifle will now offer its clients exclusive access to Vertqial Studio’s more than 43 million dedicated followers, and more than two billion monthly views. Additionally, Rifle will collaborate with Vertiqal’s in-house production team […]

Principals Rebrands AAM Investment Group, Wins Design Award
  • Marketing

Principals Rebrands AAM Investment Group, Wins Design Award

Branding design agency Principals has refreshed the brand for AAM Investment Group (AAM) with the work recognised by the Better Future Sydney Design Awards. AAM identifies, investigates, funds and acquires high-quality investment assets for long-term investment. Through its funds, AAM has more than $1bn invested in beef cattle, lamb and wool sheep, cropping, poultry, and […]

Green Friday Calls On Brands To Join Buy Better Week
  • Media

Green Friday Calls On Brands To Join Buy Better Week

Green Friday – the movement on a mission to turn the internet green – is set to launch its Buy Better week for the third year running, with a singular mission: to pave the way to a greener future by empowering consumers with sustainable choices. Under the helm of new CEO, retail veteran Melissa Drennan, […]

Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager
  • Technology

Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager

eCommerce retention marketing platform Yotpo has appointed Adam Ioakim as general manager for APAC. Adam has spent the past 15 years scaling global organisations in APAC and brings a wealth of experience leading marketing technology platforms, most recently at Klaviyo, a global technology company providing marketing automation solutions, where he held the role of vice […]

Controversial Columnist Joe Aston Quits The AFR
  • Media

Controversial Columnist Joe Aston Quits The AFR

Controversial columnist Joe Aston has announced his decision to depart The Australian Financial Review after an extraordinary 12 years in which he turned the masthead’s Rear Window into one of the nation’s most riveting daily column, and among its most compelling journalism. Editor-in-chief of The Australian Financial Review, Michael Stutchbury said, “Joe is leaving at […]

Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo
  • Marketing

Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo

This World Smile Day, Colgate is celebrating all smiles by adapting its iconic logo to represent the many different and beautiful smiles that surround us daily. The inaugural study, conducted by research company Pureprofile in August – September 2023, surveyed more than 4,000 individuals aged 16 to 55 years old across eight Asia-Pacific markets namely […]

Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards
  • Marketing

Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards

The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs) powered by iHeart, has announced its all-star finalist lineup for 2023 ahead of its award ceremony taking place on Tuesday 21st November, at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour. Reality TV and social media personalities, Matty J & Ash Wicks, are set to host this year’s award ceremony – the duo also […]