oOh! Retail Media Arm Signs The Warehouse Group As Foundation Client

oOh!media has announced that The Warehouse Group, New Zealand’s largest retail group, has become the foundation client for its reooh retail media business.

Working in partnership with The Warehouse Group’s retail media arm, MarketMedia and omnichannel retail media platform Zitcha, reooh will build a fully digital in-store screen network enabling advertisers to connect with consumers along the path to purchase.

The initial phase will see 65-inch digital panels installed at 60 Noel Leeming and The Warehouse stores which will be live for Black Friday and Christmas trading. By the second quarter of 2024, more than 330 freestanding and window screens will be installed as well as connecting existing screens into the new proposition.

Neil Ackland, chief content, marketing and creative officer, oOh!media said: “This partnership presents an incredible opportunity for reooh to collaborate with New Zealand’s largest retail group and one of the most innovative players in the ANZ retail media landscape. Leveraging the expertise of reooh, The Warehouse Group have invested in a premium in-store screen network that provides advertisers with a powerful opportunity to influence the path to purchase in a contextual environment”.

The partnership allows advertisers to buy a campaign across reooh’s in-store screen network inside The Warehouse Group’s stores and then extend that campaign to audiences across the oOh! network.

The Warehouse Group, which operates more than 260 stores, is a pioneer in retail media in ANZ. The launch of a digital screen network rounds out its retail media offering, including on-site and off-site media channels, providing advertisers access to a multi-category monthly audience of millions of customers.

Jonathan Waecker, chief customer and sales officer, The Warehouse Group, said: “Today’s shoppers crave immersive, experiential interactions both in-store and online, and expect advertising to seamlessly connect them with beloved brands in format that resonates with them. We’re excited to give our brand partners the ability to reach those shoppers while in-store with high-quality digital executions – with many suppliers already placing forward bookings. Our launch partners include Google, Lego, and Microsoft.

“Working with reooh, with their level of scale and expertise in Australia and New Zealand, was an easy choice for us, and the partnership is one that will bear fruit for many years”.