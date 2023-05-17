oOh! Invests In WA With Large Format Digital Site In Forrestdale & Street Assets In Gosnells

oOh!media has boosted its large format digital network in Western Australia with the recent launch of a new supersite in the growing suburb of Forrestdale.

As part of oOh!’s ongoing digital-first network strategy, the new Forrestdale site is located on the main arterial road into the Armadale and Kelmscott areas.

Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh! said: “The Forrestdale large format digital site is located in a fast-growing Perth suburb populated by small businesses and expanding housing estates. This infrastructure investment complements our ongoing network plans in WA with the recent upgrade of oOh!’s City of Wanneroo street furniture and a new full-motion dynamic broadcast screen at Claremont Quarter shopping centre.”

In addition to the new Forrestdale large format site, the long-term street furniture partnership with City of Gosnells has undergone an upgrade on all 31 bus shelters including new digital screens to deliver “critical” community information.

City of Gosnells Mayor Terresa Lynes said the city was continually seeking ways to improve the way we communicate with our community. “This new digital upgrade provides the ability to present relevant and timely information across a range of sites,” she said

oOh! has longstanding partnerships with numerous councils across Western Australia and continues to invest in delivering high-quality street furniture and digital screens to provide contextually relevant community information, supported by advertising, with more than 6,000 advertising faces that also promote economic activity within local areas.

Dery added: “The launch of Forrestdale and the asset upgrade in City of Gosnells signifies oOh!’s ongoing commitment to our network in Western Australia, giving advertisers new opportunities to reach audiences at scale, and across a combination of digital and static Out of Home formats, to make brands unmissable.”