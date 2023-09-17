oOh! Extends Aus Open Content Partnership With New Multi-Year Deal

oOh!media has signed an exclusive multi-year Out of Home deal with Tennis Australia to serve up all the action from the Australian Open.

The extended content partnership to deliver live scores, fan moments and video highlights from one of the world’s four Grand Slams follows oOh!’s successful Australian Open launch in January this year.

oOh!’s tech lets advertisers place commercial messages alongside sports content within seconds across its nationwide digital network, bringing tennis highlights and live score updates to Australians in Out-of-Home environments around the country.

Nine Entertainment and Michael Hill Jewellers were inaugural advertisers in 2023. As part of the renewed agreement, both official Australian Open commercial partners and advertisers, can leverage oOh!’s partnership with Tennis Australia to make their brands unmissable.

Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia’s chief commercial officer, said: “One of the world’s biggest sport and entertainment events, the Australian Open presents three weeks of outstanding sporting prowess. As we continue to explore new ways of amplifying real-time scores and highlights, Out of Home presents an innovative opportunity to connect with tennis fans and new audiences at scale. We are delighted to extend our relationship with oOh! to ensure that Aussies enjoying the great outdoors in summer are kept up to date with all the exciting action from the Australian Open.”

oOh!’s chief content, marketing and creative officer, Neil Ackland, added: “The Australian Open is a major tournament on the world’s sporting calendar and now tennis lovers around Australia will be able to keep up to date while going about their daily lives in the coming years. For advertisers this represents a unique opportunity to integrate their brands with this content in an innovative way. This multi-year agreement with Tennis Australia further delivers on oOh!’s purpose to make public spaces better while leading Out of Home to a digital-first future.”

oOh!media is currently broadcasting live scores for the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series and in an Out-of-Home first, will also feature scores and highlights from the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series.